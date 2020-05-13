Other news to note for May 13, 2020

Apiject Systems America Inc., of Stamford, Conn., received an HHS-Department of Defense Title 3 Defense Production Act contract worth $138 million to accelerate the creation of a new U.S.-based, high-speed, population-scale emergency drug injection capability using prefilled syringes from its subsidiary, Rapid USA Inc. The company aims to supply 100 million prefilled syringes by year end.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is using a new point-of-care ultrasound device made by Butterfly Network Inc., of Guilford, Conn., to image patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Butterfly iQ is the world’s first portable, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system.

Canon Medical Systems USA, of Tustin, Calif., has partnered with Surfacide LLC, of Waukesha, Wis., to offer the latter’s Helio rapid decontamination system for imaging systems.

Carmat SA, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, said that CMS has approved coverage of its total artificial heart for Medicare patients enrolled it a U.S. clinical feasibility study. The study aims to include 10 transplant-eligible patients, with a primary endpoint of survival at 180 days post-implant or a successful heart transplant within 180 days of the implant.

Centene Corp., of St. Louis, is investing in new telehealth solutions and personal protective equipment supplies, through its Centurion subsidiary, to improve access to quality health care in prison populations.

Nashville-based Change Healthcare Inc. has released a new service, Market Insights: COVID-19 Analytic Data Sets, to help providers track the spread of the coronavirus with de-identified real-time data.

Hamburg, Germany-based Dermalog GmbH said its fever detection camera is being used by Drӓgerwerk AG, of Lübeck, German, to protect its facilities from COVID-19.

DNA Electronics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., reported positive results from internal tests using its Lidia-Seq sequencing technology to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The platform was used to analyze synthesized samples of nucleic acids representing SARS-CoV-2, including both automated preparation and sequencing of samples. The company plans to move to patient samples shortly.

The DNA Company, of Toronto, said it has acquired artificial intelligence-based digital therapeutics app My Pain Sensei (MPS) for about $30 million and changed its name to My Next Health. The DNA Company has specialized in understanding how genes and genetic pathways affect health and wellness, and the purchase of MPS gives My Next Health an AI-based platform to develop multiple health applications, including pain and COVID-19 complications.

Edap Tms SA, of Lyon, France, signed an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Markham, Ontario-based Exact Imaging, a developer of high-resolution micro-ultrasound imaging technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, Edap will market Exact Imaging’s micro-ultrasound diagnostic devices alongside its Focal One high intensity focused ultrasound treatment solution.

The Department of Precision Medicine at Maastricht University (The Netherlands) reported the release of its artificial intelligence tool for COVID-19 patient triage, the same week that they received €920,000 (US$995,234.88) from the European Commission for the DRAGON project. The models, made by the group or published elsewhere, are available at https://covid19risk.ai .

Liva Healthcare, which has a presence in Copenhagen and London, is continuing its U.K. growth plan with four new contracts as part of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Program. The four clinical commissioning groups that will now have access to Liva’s diabetes prevention program are: Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Worcester and Hereford.

Nuvo Group, which has a presence in Princeton, N.J., Tel Aviv, Israel, and Kyiv, Ukraine, reported a collaborative partnership with the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center to create data-driven solutions to assist providers delivering personalized pregnancy care. Nuvo has been granted access to Hadassah's database of medical records, including pre- and postnatal clinical information for more than 50,000 subjects. Nuvo and Hadassah initially will collaborate on the development of proprietary clinical decision support systems that can be integrated into the Invu platform, with the potential to deliver alerts and relevant analytics, improve patient outcomes, and safely lower health care costs.

Polyganics BV, of Groningen, Netherlands, received €1.2 million (US$1.3 million) in funding from the European Fund for Regional Development through the Northern Netherlands Alliance and the city and province of Groningen, to support clinical validation of its Liver and Pancreas Sealant Patch. The grant will support a safety and performance study, which is scheduled to take place later this year in multiple clinical centers across Europe.

REMsleep Holdings Inc., of Tampa, Fla., eliminated the third of three convertible notes totaling almost $250,000.00 from its balance sheet. The third note had come due April 15.

Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical reported the acquisition of the business of Access Scientific LLC, a privately held company based in San Diego. Access Scientific is a broad-spectrum vascular access and infection prevention company that manufactures the Powerwand midline and extended dwell catheters. Financial details were not disclosed.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it will expand its response to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing a total antibodies test in collaboration with Shanghai-based Wuxi Diagnostics and the Mayo Clinic. The new test is the result of ongoing collaboration between all three organizations. Thermo Fisher will seek U.S. FDA emergency use authorization and international regulatory authorizations for the test over the next few weeks.

United Healthcare Services Inc., of Minnetonka, Minn., updated its policy coverage to include reimbursement for coronary computed tomography angiography as a first-line test for patients with stable chest pain and low to intermediate risk of coronary artery disease.

Louisville, Ky.-based Xleratehealth, its affiliate, the Southeast Xlerator Network (XLN), and XLN Academic Lead, the University of Kentucky, said the NIH has approved XLN’s external advisory committee’s recommendation to fund the continued development of seven biomedical innovations that represent various areas of technology, from medical devices to diagnostics and therapeutics.