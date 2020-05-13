Regulatory actions for May 13, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Critical Alert, of Jacksonville, Fla.
|Commonpath Enterprise Software
|Software-as-a-service platform
|Provides intelligent routing of patient events and medical device alarms for hospitals and health care systems
|Received U.S. FDA clearance as a class II medical device
|Eko Devices Inc., of Oakland, Calif.
|ECG Low Ejection Fraction Tool
|Algorithm-based software
|Detects whether a patient has a left ventricular ejection fraction less than or equal to 40% based upon the analysis of electrocardiogram (ECG) signals at the point of care
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to assist providers in identifying patients with abnormal heart function during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey, and Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Optune
|Delivers Tumor Treating Fields therapy
|For use in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent GBM
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the marketing authorization application
|Optina Diagnostics, of Montreal
|Mydriatic Hyperspectral Retinal Camera (MHRC-C1)
|Provides a series of monochromatic images obtained in less than 1 second
|For capturing images of the retina at multiple wavelengths under mydriatic conditions
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
