Regulatory actions for May 13, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Critical Alert, of Jacksonville, Fla. Commonpath Enterprise Software Software-as-a-service platform Provides intelligent routing of patient events and medical device alarms for hospitals and health care systems Received U.S. FDA clearance as a class II medical device

Eko Devices Inc., of Oakland, Calif. ECG Low Ejection Fraction Tool Algorithm-based software Detects whether a patient has a left ventricular ejection fraction less than or equal to 40% based upon the analysis of electrocardiogram (ECG) signals at the point of care Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to assist providers in identifying patients with abnormal heart function during the COVID-19 pandemic

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey, and Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai Optune Delivers Tumor Treating Fields therapy For use in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent GBM China's National Medical Products Administration approved the marketing authorization application

Optina Diagnostics, of Montreal Mydriatic Hyperspectral Retinal Camera (MHRC-C1) Provides a series of monochromatic images obtained in less than 1 second For capturing images of the retina at multiple wavelengths under mydriatic conditions Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA