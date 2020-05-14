Other news to note for May 14, 2020

Bayer AG, of Berlin, and Archerdx Inc., of Boulder, Colo., reported a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of a next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi (larotrectinib). The primary objective of the collaboration is to broaden patient access to comprehensive genomic testing inclusive of neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase 1 (NTRK1), NTRK2 and NTRK3 gene fusions and to help improve identification of appropriate treatment options for patients with TRK fusion cancer. Vitrakvi is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that have a NTRK gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, are either metastatic or where surgical resection will likely result in severe morbidity and have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Members of Bluecross Blueshield of Tennessee, which is based in Chattanooga, Tenn., will have easier access to health care services moving forward as the state’s largest insurer makes permanent its coverage of virtual visits with in-network providers, effective immediately.

Two South San Francisco-based companies, Caredx Inc. and Veracyte Inc., reported an agreement through which the former will become the exclusive worldwide commercialization partner for solid organ transplant-rejection tests on the Ncounter Flex Analysis system, Veracyte’s diagnostic platform.

Duality Technologies, of Newark, N.J., reported the publication of an article in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America), on Secure large-scale genome-wide association studies using homomorphic encryption. The article details a privacy-preserving framework based on advances in homomorphic encryption and demonstrates that Duality's advanced solution can swiftly perform accurate genome-wide association studies analysis while keeping all individual data encrypted.

Ekf Diagnostics, of Penarth, U.K., signed a three-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe NV, of Tessenderlo, Belgium, for the distribution of its Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care analyzer in the Middle East and Africa. After the initial three-year term for the Middle East and Africa, the distribution agreement has a rolling one-year renewal with the option to extend the agreement into EU countries, as required.

Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Lenovo has released Virtual Rounding, a digital solution to enhance patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquid biopsy company Lexent Bio Inc., of San Francisco, reported the use of its Confera Dx assay in a proof-of-concept study to assess treatment response in advanced-stage solid tumor patients during the first weeks of treatment. The paper, “Early assessment of molecular progression and response by whole-genome circulating tumor DNA in advanced solid tumors,” was published May 5, 2020, in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics.

Miami-based Progressive Care Inc. reported the launch of its COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test Kit, which detects IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The kits are available to health care providers through Progressive Care’s pharmacies and national e-commerce platform for administering to their patients.

Berkeley, Calif.-based Respiraworks and Integrated Computer Solutions Inc., of Waltham, Mass., are partnering to collaborate on Respiraworks’ open-source ventilator. The medical-grade device, which can be assembled for under $500, is being designed for long-term versus crisis use and for developing countries with the aim to source and manufacture locally.

Senseonics Holdings Inc., of Germantown, Md., said that three Medicare administrative contractors – Palmetto, First Coast Service Options and Novitas – have proposed local coverage determinations for implantable continuous glucose monitors such as the company’s Eversense CGM.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance, due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.