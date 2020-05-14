Regulatory actions for May 14, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|Linea COVID-19 RT-PCR test
|Real time RT-PCR-based assay; runs on the Applied Biosystems Quantstudio Dx instrument
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 (targeting the S gene)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|M.A. Med Alliance SA
|Seultion Slr
|Sirolimus drug eluting balloon
|Treatment of coronary arterial disease
|Received a CE mark to include de-novo lesions and in-stent restenosis; previously approved for the treatment of peripheral artery disease
