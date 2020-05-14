BioWorld - Friday, May 15, 2020

Regulatory actions for May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Linea COVID-19 RT-PCR test Real time RT-PCR-based assay; runs on the Applied Biosystems Quantstudio Dx instrument For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 (targeting the S gene) Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
M.A. Med Alliance SA Seultion Slr Sirolimus drug eluting balloon Treatment of coronary arterial disease Received a CE mark to include de-novo lesions and in-stent restenosis; previously approved for the treatment of peripheral artery disease

