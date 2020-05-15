BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Regulatory actions for May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Balt USA LLC, of Irvine, Calif. Squid Liquid embolic device Treatment of chronic sub-dural hematoma Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to begin the Squid Trial for the Embolization of the Middle meningeal artery (STEM)
Caredx Inc., of South San Francisco Alloseq Tx 17, Hybrid-capture technology for human leukocyte antigen testing Aids in matching transplant donor organs to recipients Received the CE mark
Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass. Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay Molecular diagnostic that runs on Hologic's fully automated Panther system For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 isolated and purified from nasopharyngeal, nasal, mid-turbinate and oropharyngeal swab specimens, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirates Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

