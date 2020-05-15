Regulatory actions for May 15, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Balt USA LLC, of Irvine, Calif.
|Squid
|Liquid embolic device
|Treatment of chronic sub-dural hematoma
|Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to begin the Squid Trial for the Embolization of the Middle meningeal artery (STEM)
|Caredx Inc., of South San Francisco
|Alloseq Tx 17,
|Hybrid-capture technology for human leukocyte antigen testing
|Aids in matching transplant donor organs to recipients
|Received the CE mark
|Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Molecular diagnostic that runs on Hologic's fully automated Panther system
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 isolated and purified from nasopharyngeal, nasal, mid-turbinate and oropharyngeal swab specimens, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirates
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
