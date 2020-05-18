Other news to note for May 18, 2020

Beckman Coulter Inc., of Brea, Calif., reported an expanded partnership with HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to assess its sepsis diagnostic and prediction algorithm with COVID-19 patients. The partnership was awarded to Beckman Coulter in collaboration with Oakland-based Dascena Inc., a developer of machine learning diagnostic algorithms for early disease intervention.

London-based Behold.ai is partnering with the Apollo Hospitals Group, of Chennai, India, on a pilot program using Behold.ai’s artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray technology to quickly triage suspected COVID-19 patients. Under the collaboration, Behold.ai will provide its red dot algorithm via Apollo Radiology International to Apollo Hospitals’ network of 71 hospitals in India, as well as to government-run hospitals in the country. The service is expected to go live when current lockdown measures are eased.

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., and San Diego-based Illumina Inc. reported that they have settled patent infringement litigation concerning Illumina’s ‘831 patent and Natera’s ‘592 patent, dismissing all claims in the lawsuit, including claims related to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). Natera will license Illumina’s intellectual property for use in NIPT using the Illumina sequencing platform, with the supply agreement extending until 2030. In addition, Natera has granted Illumina a nonexclusive license to its ‘592 patent family. The license is limited to Illumina’s current technology used for massively parallel sequencing in the areas of NIPT and preimplantation genetic screening and diagnosis.

Pulmonx Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said the French Health Ministry has granted national reimbursement for its Zephyr endovascular valve, the first minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The decision followed a positive recommendation by the French health technology assessment body, Haute Autorité de Santé.

Renalytix AI plc, of Cardiff, U.K., said it has submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed dual listing and public offering of American depository shares, each worth one or more of the company’s common shares, on the Nasdaq market.

Linköping, Sweden-based SyntheticMR AB, which is focusing on speeding magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) workflow, signed an agreement with Philips Healthcare US, part of Amsterdam-based Royal Philips, that involves integrating the former’s imaging software solution SyMRI into the Philips product catalogue. The Philips Healthcare U.S. sales team will offer SyntheticMR's full solution to its customers.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published the offer document for its voluntary tender offer for all the ordinary shares of Venlo, Netherlands-based Qiagen NV at an offer price of €39 (US$42.18) per share in cash, following approval of the publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. The period for acceptance of the offer started May 18 and is scheduled to end at midnight Frankfurt am Main Local Time July 27. Separately, Thermo Fisher Scientific received a contract from the U.S. government to provide viral transport media (VTM) for COVID-19 sample collection. The VTM is used during the collection of patient samples for proper transport to laboratories that can test for the presence of the virus. Given the demand for COVID-19 testing and associated sample collection, Thermo Fisher will expand capacity in Lenexa, Kan., with a new $40 million facility dedicated to VTM production and quality control. The added capacity and increased efficiencies will allow the company to scale production to more than 8 million VTM-filled tubes per week. The company plans to complete the new Lenexa facility in the third quarter and expects that it will create about 300 full-time jobs.