Regulatory actions for May 18, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|1drop Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|1copy COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit
|Molecular test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, anterior nasal, mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens as well as nasopharyngeal wash/aspirates and nasal aspirate specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx
|Qualitative immunohistochemical assay using Monoclonal Rabbit Anti-PD-L1, Clone 28-8
|Aids in identifying patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer for treatment with the dual immunotherapy combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab), manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb
|Received expanded U.S. FDA approval for use as a companion diagnostic
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calfi.
|Pascal
|Transcatheter valve repair system
|Treatment for tricuspid regurgitation
|Received the CE mark
|Everlywell Inc., of Austin, Texas
|COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit
|Contains nasal swabs to collect a sample and a tube filled with saline
|Allows an individual to self-collect a nasal sample at home; for use with diagnostic tests performed by Fulgent Therapeutics and Assurance Scientific Laboratories
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Fulgent Genetics Inc., of Temple City, Calif.
|Fulgent COVID-19 by RT-PCR Test
|Molecular test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., of Shefayim, Israel
|Vertebral Compression Fractures
|Artificial intelligence software; automatically identifies findings suggestive of compression fractures
|Aids clinicians in identifying patients that are at risk of osteoporosis
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
