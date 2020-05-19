Financings for May 19, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland-based Alcon AG reported that it has commenced and priced a private offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.600% senior notes due 2030. The notes will be issued by Alcon Finance Corp., Alcon’s indirect subsidiary, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by Alcon. The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Alcon intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Alcon is a global medical company specializing in eye care products.

Atia Vision Inc., of Campbell, Calif., a Shifamed portfolio company committed to improving patient outcomes through the development of a modular presbyopia-correcting accommodating intraocular lens, reported the closing of its second tranche of a series D $20 million financing. Led by Cormorant Asset Management, with participation by The Capital Partnership, AMED Ventures and Shangbay Capital, the financing will be used to continue early clinical experience treating cataract patients and support expansion of Atia Vision's facility.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific Corp. completed a public offering of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes. The public offering consists of $500.0 million of 1.900% notes due 2025 and $1.2 billion of 2.650% notes due 2030. The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering towards refinancing $450.0 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a portion of its pre-payable bank debt, including $750 million under its $1.0 billion term loan credit facility maturing in February 2021 and $500 million under its $1.25 billion term loan credit facility maturing in April 2021.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Cathvision ApS, a company developing an artificial intelligence therapeutic platform for cardiac electrophysiology procedures, has completed an investment round of a total €13 million (US$14.21 million). Both existing and new investors participated in the round. The proceeds allow the company to begin multi-center clinical studies and complete its FDA approval process for the Cathvision Cube system and associated software algorithms.

Chromacode Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., a company redefining molecular testing through data science, reported a $10 million series C extension with an investment from Adjuvant Capital. The Adjuvant investment brings the company's total series C funding to $38 million. Managing Partner Jenny Yip will join Chromacode's board. Funding from this round will support global expansion and continued development of Chromacode's high-definition PCR platform, through which the company recently launched a high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 assay. Adjuvant joins existing Chromacode investors Northpond Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Domain Associates, Windham Ventures, Okapi Ventures, Moore.

Mississsauga, Ontario-based Medx Health Corp. reported the closing on May 13 of the final tranche of a previously reported private placement. With this closing, Medx has raised gross proceeds totaling $3,112,753 since Jan. 30, 2020. The funding will allow Medx to hire key sales and operational personnel required to expand into new marketplaces, including Latin America and the U.S. Medx, is focused on skin cancer with its Dermsecure telemedicine platform. It also manufactures photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and noninvasive treatment of tissue damage and pain.