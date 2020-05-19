Other news to note for May 19, 2020

10x Genomics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., and San Francisco-based One Medical are partnering to deploy cohort-based COVID-19 employee testing for safe workplace reentry during the pandemic. 10x Genomics added One Medical as a health care benefit for its employees and is offering voluntary SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests to monitor for possible infection. As part of the effort, 10x Genomics has teamed up with the Translational Genomics Institute, headquartered in Phoenix, for clinical testing of nasal swabs.

Rockville, Md.-based 20/20 Genesystems Inc. said its CLIA laboratory will offer a COVID-19 antibody test made by Roche Diagnostics, of Basel, Switzerland. The test received FDA emergency use authorization earlier this month.

The American Association for Clinical Chemistry, based in Washington, D.C., has released a statement on COVID-19 antibody testing, urging organizations to only use tests that are FDA-authorized or that were developed by a laboratory licensed by CMS to in-house tests. Before using a test, lab specialists must also assess its accuracy and reliability even if it already underwent FDA review.

Palmer, Mass.-based Adaptas Solutions LLC has completed its acquisition of the applied kilovolts and analytical instrumentation business of L3harris Technologies Inc., of Melbourne, Fla. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Avero Diagnostics, an Irving, Texas-based, physician-owned laboratory, is providing molecular testing for COVID-19.

Boulder, Colo.-based Biodesix Inc. said it is collaborating with Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif., to launch a blood-based immunoassay-based test to detect antibodies to COVID-19. The Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total AB test was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA late last month.

Curative Inc., of San Dimas, Calif., has acquired San Dimas-based Korvalabs Inc., a CLIA-certified and Drug Enforcement Administration-licensed analytical laboratory. The acquisition comes just months after the organizations teamed up to manufacture and process Curative’s oral fluid-based COVID-19 test. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Diaceutics plc, of Dundalk, U.K., has launched a diagnostic network for precision medicine, Dxrx, to help it scale its business in the precision medicine market. The launch follows a $28 million investment by Diaceutics om software and data and offers an end-to-end solution for the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostic testing. The company expects to begin onboarding laboratory and diagnostics partners to Dxrx in the third quarter of 2020, with pharmaceutical clients gaining access in the fourth quarter.

Laurel, Md.-based Earth Resources Technology Inc., better known as ERT, said its Virtual Vision solution enables clinical trials to continue during and after the global stay-at-home mandates triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York-based Flatiron Health Inc. and San Francisco-based Genentech Inc., both members of the Roche Group, have teamed up with Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., to launch the Prospective Clinico-Genomic (PCG) clinical trial. The novel, low-interventional, feasibility study will pilot the use of a technology-enabled, prospective data collection platform to facilitate, streamline and simplify the execution of clinical trials for patients living with advance lung cancer. The study also aims to improve understanding of how genomic changes in a patient’s tumor may predict response or resistance to treatment in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or extensive stage small cell lung cancer by building a linked data- and bio-repository. Flatiron’s prospective real-world data collection technology will be leveraged for the study, which will enroll about 1,000 patients.

The Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin network reported improved mental health markers for patients using Silvercloud Health, a digital mental health platform based in Boston, and Seattle-based Xealth, a company enabling digital health to scale. Of nearly 3,500 patients recommended Silvercloud since February 2018, 64.7% with moderate symptoms were registered. Among those with severe depressions, 74.8% showed improvement and 59.3% experienced significant improvement. Of patients with severe anxiety, 70% improved and 58.9% improved significantly.

Inovalon, of Bowie, Md., reported the availability of its new Population Health Insights: COVID-19 Compass Dashboard. This interactive dashboard provides data-driven insights to inform COVID-19 response plans.

Oxford Immunotec Global plc, which has a presence in Oxford, U.K., and in Marlborough, Mass., reported the release of the T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test kit. This kit is for research use only and launched under the T-SPOT Discovery brand.

Two Milan-based companies, Partitalia srl and Sensor ID, launched Close-to-me and Vita, two wearable personal safety devices in the time of COVID-19. Close-to-me is the device that, worn by two or more people present in the same room, monitors social distancing based on a variable distance that can be set according to directives and regulations. Meanwhile, the Vita wearable device has been designed to constantly monitor vital parameters in patients that can be treated using telemedicine.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips reported Clinical Trial Accelerator on Philips Healthsuite. This new tailored set of capabilities allows life science organizations to integrate, analyze and store clinical and patient-reported data from multiple sources, providing actionable insights for better, faster decision-making.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd., of Berlin, Marlborough, Mass., and Yokneam, Israel, reported a revision to the sponsored research agreement with Harvard University to extend the term of a collaboration until March 2023. The research team will investigate how novel designs for wearable exosuits may incorporate features that support the increasing demand for telehealth, including remote data provision, analysis and remote physical therapy for patients with their therapists.

Ubiquitome, of Auckland, New Zealand, has signed an exclusive agreement for Switzerland-headquartered Diethelmkellersiberhegner to market and sell its mobile, battery-powered COVID-19 tester, Liberty16, in several Asia-Pacific countries.

Viraxclear, a portfolio company of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Global Care Capital Corp., has through its joint venture, Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. finalized an agreement for the distribution of its COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test Kits for the Philippines.

Melbourne, Australia-based Zenitas Healthcare selected Physitrack Ltd., a London-based connectivity and telehealth provider, to deliver technology for remote patient engagement, outcomes tracking and telehealth via mobile and web apps.