In the clinic for May 21, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., of Deqing, China
|Point-of-care preeclampsia diagnostic
|Urine-based screening kit
|Detects preeclampsia in pregnant women
|Researchers from China Medical University's Shengjing Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center in New York published a study in PLOS One; collected urine from 1,532 pregnant women hospitalized at 20-41 weeks gestation, regardless of the reason for hospitalization, and prospectively tested misfolded proteins in pregnant women's urine using Shuwen's patented point-of-care test device; results showed a very high screening performance in a first-to-be studied Chinese population
|Thirona BV, of Nijmegen, Netherlands, and Delft Imaging Systems BV, of 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
|CAD4COVID
|Artificial intelligence-based software
|Detects COVID-19 characteristics on chest X-ray images
|Data published in Radiology showed that CAD4COVID can perform comparably to radiologists in triaging suspected COVID-19 cases; CAD4COVID tested on X-rays of 454 patients suspected to have COVID-19 pneumonia; of these patients, 223 were COVID-19 confirmed cases and 231 tested negative for the virus; the detection of COVID-19 characteristics on chest X-ray images by CAD4COVID was comparable to that of 6 independent expert readers
