In the clinic for May 21, 2020

Thirona BV, of Nijmegen, Netherlands, and Delft Imaging Systems BV, of 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

CAD4COVID

Artificial intelligence-based software

Detects COVID-19 characteristics on chest X-ray images

Data published in Radiology showed that CAD4COVID can perform comparably to radiologists in triaging suspected COVID-19 cases; CAD4COVID tested on X-rays of 454 patients suspected to have COVID-19 pneumonia; of these patients, 223 were COVID-19 confirmed cases and 231 tested negative for the virus; the detection of COVID-19 characteristics on chest X-ray images by CAD4COVID was comparable to that of 6 independent expert readers