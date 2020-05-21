Other news to note for May 21, 2020

Abbott Laboratories has revealed a government contract to supply millions of its laboratory-based IgG antibody tests to National Health Service (NHS) laboratories across the U.K. over the coming months. The Abbott Park, Ill.-based company already has shipped 800,000 antibody tests this week to NHS laboratories, to be used as part of the testing initiative announced by the U.K. Secretary of State for Health.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Biotricity Inc., a diagnostic and consumer health care technology company, reported that it received communication from the U.S. FDA stating that its 510(k) submission for its next generation Bioflux Software Device is now in the substantiative phase of the review process with an expected response by the end of June. The company is confident in its FDA submission process, having received two previous 510(k)s for its Bioflux device and Bioflux software.

Capsule Technologies Inc., of Andover, Mass., is offering the Ventilated Patient Surveillance (VPS) workstation providing present users of the company's Medical Device Information Platform centralized remote observation of patients' ventilator data and clinically actionable emergent events. The VPS workstation extends the reach of intensive care unit (ICU) staff over the full range of critical care patients, whether these patients receive care in the traditional ICU, other dedicated areas of the hospital, or non-traditional care settings. Capsule is offering the VPS workstation to its customers in the U.S., where Capsule Surveillance has FDA clearance.

Cardiff Wales-based EKF Diagnostics (Entwicklung, Konstruktion und Fertigung) secured new contracts for the manufacture and supply of a sample collection device which allows COVID-19 samples to be rapidly inactivated in the collection tube, avoiding contamination and preserving RNA without need for refrigeration. The product is called the Primestore MTM sample collection device. EKF is a contract manufacturer and supplier for the Primestore MTM, which is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked microbial nucleic acid storage and stabilization device, owned and created by Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC , of Bethesda, Maryland. In addition to more than doubling its current manufacturing capacity of this device in the U.S. on behalf of Longhorn, EKF has now rapidly repurposed its European manufacturing facilities in Cardiff, and soon Germany. This substantial increase in manufacturing capacity is to meet not only new US orders, but also new European supply contracts for Primestore

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Indica Labs Inc., a provider of computational pathology software, and Reston, Va.-based Octo, an information technology systems provider to the U.S. Federal Government, reported the online COVID Digital Pathology Repository (COVID-DPR), a virtual collection of high resolution microscopic COVID-related human tissue images hosted at the National Institutes of Health. COVID-DPR was created to enable international collaboration by providing a centralized, cloud-based repository for sharing and annotating digital whole slide images of lung, liver, kidney and heart tissues from patients infected with COVID-19, as well as the closely related coronaviruses associated with SARs and MERs.

Nottingham, U.K.-based Oncimmune Holdings plc signed a foothill contract to utilize the company's EarlyCDT Lung panel to detect incident lung cancer cases in a screening setting. With one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies which it declined to name, Oncimmune said it will further evaluate EarlyCDT Lung for the detection of lung cancer in at-risk patients. The initial phase of the collaboration will assess the utility of Early CDT Lung test at detecting incident lung cancer cases in a screening setting.

London-based Opencell.bio and King’s College London, in partnership with Opentrons Labworks Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y., reported the development of a low-cost, rapidly deployable COVID-19 testing lab within a shipping container that can process 2,400 tests a day. The system uses low-cost liquid handling robots developed by Opentrons to perform a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) test to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the pandemic.

Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has launched the Sherlock Innovation Lab to speed the development of Sherlock’s at-home COVID-19 diagnostic using its INSPECTR (internal splint-pairing expression cassette translation reaction) platform. The launch is supported by a $7.5 million grant from Open Pathology, part of a larger $17.5 million nondilutive 2019 award to develop Sherlock’s platform for use at home, hospitals and in the field.

Orthogenrx Inc., of Doylestown, Pa., reported that The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery has published a response to an earlier report citing a decrease in the use of intra-articular hyaluronic acid injections for knee injections following the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ 2013 clinical practice guidelines, due to the treatment’s cost and questionable efficacy. The response recommends a more judicious approach to treatment of pain caused by knee osteoarthritis, including the risks and benefits of all treatment options, and notes that the guideline recommendations had a negative impact on private insurance coverage for nearly 30% of U.S. patients.

Ra’anana, Israel-based Somatix Ltd., a company developing a wearable remoted patient monitoring system, is one of four Israeli startups selected to test health technologies with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. The other companies are: Agamon Technology Ltd., of Tel Aviv-Yafo, a developer of artificial intelligence-based software to analyze medical tests and reports; Art Medical Ltd., of Netanya, whose platform monitors patients in intensive care units; and digital drug-related problems platform Seegnal eHealth Ltd., of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut.

Sunquest Information Systems Inc., of Tucson, Ariz., has released its Sunquest Worldcare disease surveillance and outbreak management tool to aid public health organizations in tracking and responding to COVID-19.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle, N.C., said the Sinai Health System in Chicago is adding the Senhance digital laparoscopy platform to its minimally invasive surgery program.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Varian Medical Systems Inc. said it has launched new capabilities for its Noona software application to support the monitoring of cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tel Aviv-based Vayyar Imaging Ltd. is partnering with Meditemi, a Hong Kong-based joint venture formed by Medisana GmbH, of Neuss, Germany , and personal robot startup Temi, of New York, to create an intelligent care robot that can detect COVID-19 symptoms in under 10 seconds. The tool equips Meditemi’s health robots with Vayyar’s 4D smart radiofrequency sensors to provide reliable screening and monitoring for early-stage coronavirus symptoms.