In the clinic for May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. ID Now COVID-19 test Automated assay that utilizes isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (targets the RdRp gene) Reported interim analysis of an ongoing multisite study in urgent care clinics that indicates its ID Now COVID-19 test is showing strong agreement to lab-based molecular polymerase chain reaction instruments; in 256 subjects enrolled to date, the test has demonstrated ≥94.7% in positive agreement (sensitivity) and ≥98.6% negative agreement (specificity) vs. the Roche Cobas SARS-CoV-2 assay and CDC COVID-19 Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic panel; in comparison, Roche has demonstrated 95.0% positive agreement and 98.7% negative agreement vs. the CDC assay; in these subjects, the mean number of days from symptom onset is 4.1 days with 90% of subjects tested within 7 days post-symptom onset

