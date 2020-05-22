In the clinic for May 22, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|ID Now COVID-19 test
|Automated assay that utilizes isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (targets the RdRp gene)
|Reported interim analysis of an ongoing multisite study in urgent care clinics that indicates its ID Now COVID-19 test is showing strong agreement to lab-based molecular polymerase chain reaction instruments; in 256 subjects enrolled to date, the test has demonstrated ≥94.7% in positive agreement (sensitivity) and ≥98.6% negative agreement (specificity) vs. the Roche Cobas SARS-CoV-2 assay and CDC COVID-19 Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic panel; in comparison, Roche has demonstrated 95.0% positive agreement and 98.7% negative agreement vs. the CDC assay; in these subjects, the mean number of days from symptom onset is 4.1 days with 90% of subjects tested within 7 days post-symptom onset
|
Notes
