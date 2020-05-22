Other news to note for May 22, 2020

Orlando, Fla.-based Avra Medical Robotics Inc. told shareholders that it is making progress on the development of its medical robotic system, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to work with artificial intelligence and computer science software company Infinite Mind LLC (IM), also of Orlando, under a September 2019 collaborative R&D agreement. In addition, it is in discussions to acquire an interest in IM.

Cls Laserthermia Systems AB, of Lund, Sweden, said it is conducting new in vivo precision laser ablation studies for neuro and prostate treatment using its Tranberg Thermal Therapy System with Thermoguide thermometry software. The move follows a request from the U.S. FDA for more preclinical data. The company expects to file for 510(k) clearance during the first half of 2021.

San Francisco-based Helo Corp. is inviting health care researchers and medical professionals to join its Project CEASE (COVID-19 Early Alert System Experiment) to help format and analyze anonymized Vyvo smartwatch wearer data to if data patterns picked up by its wellness devices can be used to detect the onset of viral infections, such as the coronavirus.

Kahala Biosciences LLC, an Irvine, Calif.-based COVID-19 testing and tracking company, and partner Rymedi Inc., a Greenville, S.C.-based developer of blockchain-based protocols and solutions for complex life sciences and pharmaceuticals, unveiled the Adiona COVID-19 antibody testing platform. They said it is the first system available in the U.S. that integrates antibody testing with a blockchain-based smartphone software application to bring predictability and traceability to COVID-19 antibody testing.

Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa., said its Omnigene Oral saliva collection device (Om-505) was included in the U.S. FDA’s emergency use authorization granted to P23 Labs, of Little Rock, Ark. The EUA permits individuals to self-collect saliva specimens at home for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using P23 Labs’ Taqpath assay and Orasure’s collection device.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Ra Medical Systems Inc. has received notice that it is no longer in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) continued listing standards. The company has six months to regain compliance with the average closing share price requirement. In the meantime, Ra’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE.

SG Blocks Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y., said it has completed U.S. import registration for the Genefinder COVID-19 Plus Realamp Kit produced by Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd., of Anyang, South Korea.

London-based Tiziana Life Sciences plc said it intends to demerge its Stemprinter and Spare genomics-based personalized medicine businesses as a separately listed company.