Other news to note for May 27, 2020

Chicago-based Aclaimant Inc. reported the launch of its COVID-19 Response Module, enabling organizations to identify, respond and minimize COVID-19 workplace incidents.

Alucent Medical Inc., of Salt Lake City, said it has enrolled the first two patients in ACTIVATE I, a phase I trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its Natural Vascular Scaffolding (NVS) technology in patients with peripheral artery disease of the lower extremities. The patients were enrolled at Ballad Health Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. A total of up to 15 subjects will be enrolled across five research sites.

Alr Technologies Inc., of Richmond, Va., has teamed up with four primary care clinics of Centrus Health Kansas City on a pilot study to demonstrate the usefulness of its Alrt Diabetes Solution in improving diabetes patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care.

Irvine, Calif.-based Biodot Inc. said it has accelerated manufacturing of most new lateral flow dispensing platforms from months to four to six weeks to meet global COVID-19 testing demand.

Biolytical Laboratories Inc., of Richmond, B.C., said it will receive advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Research Assistance Program to develop a one-minute SARS-CoV-2 antibody test. The amount of the award was not disclosed.

Minneapolis-based Coventus Orthopaedics Inc. has completed its acquisition of Flower Orthopedics, manufacturer of Ready-for-Surgery single-use, sterile-packaged, implant and instrument kits. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

San Diego-based Fujifilm Wako Automation Corp. said it will provide free image analysis services to help scientists and researchers quickly and accurately analyze COVID-19-related findings.

Genomic Testing Cooperative, of Irvine, Calif., and the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey are partnering to establish a state-of-the-art, next-generation sequencing laboratory for molecular profiling. The NGS lab, located at the cancer center, will serve all physicians within Regional Cancer Care Associates, a provider network in New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, is partnering with the University of Victoria-based laboratory of Alexandre Brolo to develop a colorimetric antibody-based test for the screening and detection of COVID-19. The collaboration is supported by a one-year, $50,000 grant to Brolo’s lab from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Bowie, Md.-based Inovalon Inc. has launched Infection Watch, a cloud-based infection surveillance and reporting platform for use in the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi-based Julian Jewel Jeyaraj has released JJAIBot (Julian Jewel’s Artificial Intelligent Bot), an online app to detect symptoms of COVID-19 using CT scan data.

Masimo Inc., of Irvine, Calif., and Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, said they have expanded their partnership, whereby Philips will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into select Intellivue MX-series multiparameter monitors, to help clinicians assess cerebral oximetry and ventilation status.

Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Webb Diagnostic Technologies Inc., of Nashville, Tenn., for the distribution of Medmira’s RevealCOVID-19 Total Antibody test in the U.S. Webb Diagnostic Technologies has placed the first order with the purchase value of approximately CA$3.5 million (US$2.54 million). The company has received the down payment to initiate the production process.

Multi Radiance Medical, of Solon, Ohio, reported the start of a nonpharmaceutical clinical trial using photobiomodulation to treat COVID-19 patients in Brazil. The study will use the company’s hand-held super pulsed laser therapy device in patient recovery to evaluate the respiratory muscle function and levels of inflammation during intubation.

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, said it has filed for CE mark for its Tiara transapical mitral valve replacement system. Tiara is a self-expanding mitral bioprosthesis specifically designed to treat mitral valve regurgitation by replacing the diseased valve via a percutaneous incision in the chest.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J., reported the launch of a new suite of Return to Work services built around large-scale workforce COVID-19 testing. The services are designed to help organizations access and act on COVID-19 laboratory insights in order to foster safer workplace environments for their employees as the U.S. begins to restart the economy.

Smiledirectclub Inc., of Nashville, Tenn., has joined Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Empire Bluecross Blueshield’s newly established program, Ortho@Home, a teledentistry orthodontia program. Smiledirectclub is now offering remote dental care and clear aligner therapy to users on Anthem and Empire Dental Prime and Complete networks.

Titan Medical Inc., the Toronto-based developer of a single-port robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery, reported that on May 26 it received a staff delisting determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, setting forth a determination to delist the company's common shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification was issued as a result of Titan Medical’s failure to comply with the Listing Rule 5550(b), which requires a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity, $35 million in market value of listed securities, or $500,000 in net income from continuing operations for continued listing. Titan said it intends to appeal the determination by requesting a hearing by June 4, which will stay the delisting of the company's securities until a determination is made by the hearing panel. The company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market pending the outcome of the hearing before the panel. Regardless of the outcome, Titan Medical’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.