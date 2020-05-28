Regulatory actions for May 28, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Airos Medical Inc., of Audubon, Pa.
|Airos 6
|Sequential compression device and related accessory garments, including the Arm Plus
|Treats lymphedema in the arm, shoulder, chest, and back
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|GE Healthcare, of Chicago
|Air Recon DL
|Imaging technology that uses a deep learning-based neural network
|For magnetic resonance image reconstruction
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Gynesonics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Sonata system 2.1
|Intrauterine ultrasound system with a radiofrequency ablation device
|For transcervical fibroid ablation
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J.
|Quest Diagnostics Self-collection Kit for COVID-19
|Self collection tube and nasal swab
|For individuals to self-collect a nasal specimen; specimens collected using the kit may be tested with the Quest Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
