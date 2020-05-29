Other news to note for May 29, 2020

Acupath Laboratories Inc., of Plainview, N.J., reported the launch of COVID-19 testing using the FDA- emergency use authorized Taqpath RT-PCR COVID-19 Combo kit from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.

Reston, Va.-based technology company Aeec LLC said it has developed two tools in collaboration with Google Cloud to help the U.S. flatten the curve on COVID-19 infections. The Flatten the Curve web application will convey information to the public, health professionals and policymakers to aid in digital contact tracing. The company also has developed a COVID-19 surface sampling process and test platform for detection the presence of viruses using methodology from the CDC’s 2019-nCOV real-time RT-PCR diagnostic protocol.

Luxembourg-based Eurofins has launched Safer@Work, a suite of integrated, risk-based solutions to help businesses keep staff and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genestack Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., has inked a multiyear agreement with Cambridge-based Astrazeneca plc to implement Genestack’s Omics Data Manager.

South San Francisco-based Mission Bio Inc. said it has released the first automated, cloud-based tool for designing targeted single-cell DNA custom panels, reducing design time from weeks to just minutes to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer research.

Los Angeles-based startup Nano Diagnosix Inc. said it has developed Femtospot, a biosensor that creates nanostructure-based, field-effect transistor chips. Femtospot requires only a drop of blood and leverages an electronic signal amplification to detect the binding of disease-associated biomarkers at extremely low concentrations with high accuracy. The biosensor is part of a broader effort to develop handheld, disease-monitoring technology for use anywhere.

Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boston-based Ursure Inc. for an up-front payment of $3 million and potential postclosing contingent consideration of up to an additional $28 million based on product development, regulatory and revenue milestones. Ursure is developing and commercializing products that measure adherence to HIV medications. The deal supports Orasure’s aim to expand product offerings, to include new diagnostic products, particularly point-of-care tests that complement its infectious disease portfolio and pipeline.

Salt Lake City-based Prolung Inc. said it has changed its name to Ioniq Sciences Inc. to reflect its expanded early cancer detection strategy.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., of Limerick, Pa., said it has developed a critical antibody essential to detecting SARS-CoV-2 in patient samples. The antibody has proven effective in lateral flow assays, ELISA, Western blotting, immunofluorescence microscopy, fluorescence-activated cell sorting and immunohistochemistry.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based SI-Bone Inc. said Friday that Aetna has established a positive coverage policy for minimally invasive SI joint fusion. The new policy covers minimally arthrodesis of the sacroiliac (SI) joint for sacroiliac joint syndrome and sacroiliac joint pain. The decision was based on clinical evidence demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the Ifuse implant system, including five-year data from the prospective LOIS study.

Tangen Biosciences Inc., of Branford, Conn., and Labware Inc., of Wilmington, Del., have teamed up to deliver Tangen’s Genespark device as part of Labware’s Portable Disease Surveillance Lab kit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.