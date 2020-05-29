BioWorld - Sunday, May 31, 2020

Regulatory actions for May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Baebies Inc., of Durham, N.C. Assays on Seeker Newborn screening assays Galactosemia and biotinidase deficiency Has met all requirements for CE mark under the IVD Directive
Letsgetchecked, of New York and Dublin Sure-track Test At-home polymerase chain reaction nasal swab test Coronavirus at-home testing Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

