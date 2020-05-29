Regulatory actions for May 29, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Baebies Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Assays on Seeker
|Newborn screening assays
|Galactosemia and biotinidase deficiency
|Has met all requirements for CE mark under the IVD Directive
|Letsgetchecked, of New York and Dublin
|Sure-track Test
|At-home polymerase chain reaction nasal swab test
|Coronavirus at-home testing
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.