Other news to note for June 1, 2020

Allergan Aesthetics, an Irvine, Calif.-based Abbvie company, started a digital campaign to improve device tracking and identify and reach breast implant patients who have, or have had, Biocell breast implants and/or tissue expanders to inform them of the risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

New York-based Avista Capital Partners, a health care private equity firm, along with VHC Investco and company management, reported the acquisition of Vision Healthcare NV, of Ghent, Belgium. Avista and VHC Investco/Management will each hold a 50% ownership interest in Vision. The transaction values Vision at an aggregate value of €305 million (US$336 million), inclusive of contingent payments. The transaction is subject to customary competition authority review and is expected to close later this year.

Celonova Biosciences Inc., of San Antonio, Texas, completed enrollment of the COBRA REDUCE randomized control trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Cobra Polyzene-F nanocoated coronary stent with 14-day dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) compared to FDA-approved drug-eluting stents with three or six months DAPT in 996 patients at high bleeding risk across 60 global sites.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Inc., of Burlington, N.C., said that Covance, its drug development business, has created COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect in the U.S., a site designed to help people access information about how to participate in COVID-19 research.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., said it has expanded its license agreement with Ideal Medical International Ltd., of Surrey, England, to include exclusive rights to distribute its Uroshield and Panshield technologies in Canada and Turkey. The agreement was effective as of May 27, 2020.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, Calif., has selected eight U.S. manufacturers to create a new ventilator tailored for COVID-19 patients. The companies are: Atron Group LLC, of Dallas; Designplex Biomedical LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas; Evo Design LLC, of Watertown, Conn.; Ibuttonlink LLC, of Whitewater, Wis.; Mvent LLC, a division of Minnetronix Medical Inc. in St. Paul, Minn.; Pro-Dex Inc., of Irvine, Calif.; Stark Industries LLC, of Columbus, Ohio; and Vacumed, a division of Vacumetrics Inc. in Ventura, Calif.

Germantown, Md.-based Orgenesis Inc. has entered a clinical study agreement with the Edith Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, to validate a number of Orgenesis’ point-of-care technologies, including an automated cell culturing system designed to speed the metabolically optimized culturing and expansion process for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for use in adoptive T-cell therapies.

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., of Warwickshire, U.K., said it is providing its SC+ hemodialysis system to the National Health Service to treat COVID-19 patients with kidney failure.

Toronto-based Richards Packaging Income Fund has acquired Clarion Medical Technologies Inc., of Cambridge, Ontario, for $64.4 million. Clarion provides medical, aesthetic, vision care and surgical equipment and consumables.

Albuquerque-based Visionquest Biomedical Inc. and the University of New Mexico have been awarded a three-year, $3 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to complete the clinical validation of a technology to detect early signs of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a foot disorder. The fully automated, noninvasive system combines artificial intelligence and infrared imaging to produce highly sensitive and consistent measurements of blood flow in the foot to diagnose diabetic foot and can be used in primary health clinics without interpretation.