Regulatory actions for June 1, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|3nt Medical Ltd., of Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel
|Colibri Micro ENT Scope
|Single-use endoscope
|For visualization and illumination during otologic surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass.
|Impella RP
|Temporary heart pump
|Provides circulatory support for patients who develop right side ventricular failure
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include patients with COVID-19 related right heart failure or decompensation, including pulmonary embolism
|Healgen Scientific LLC, of Houston, Texas
|COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette (Whole Blood/Serum/Plasma)
|Serological test
|For the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human venous whole blood, plasma (Li+-heparin, K2-EDTA and sodium-citrate), and serum
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Meditech Spine LLC, of Atlanta
|Cure Opel-L (S) system
|Interbody/plate assembly
|For anterior lumbar spinal procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Rhaeos Inc., of Evanston, Ill.
|Flowsense
|A wireless, noninvasive flow sensor
|Monitors ventricular shunt function in patients with excess cerebrospinal fluid caused by hydrocephalus
|Received breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|Atellica IM SARS-CoV-2 Total (COV2T)
|Total antibody test
|For the qualitative detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma (potassium EDTA and lithium heparin) using the Atellica IM Analyzer
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Tissue Regenix Group plc
|Orthopure XT
|Decellularised xenograft ligament that enables tissue regeneration
|For revision of the anterior cruciate ligament following re-rupture; also permits use for the reconstruction of other knee ligaments, including multiligament procedures following trauma
|Received the CE mark
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.