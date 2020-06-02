Other news to note for June 2, 2020

Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago, and Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Beijing, disclosed a global collaboration to develop and commercialize SHP2 inhibitors, which target a key node in cancer and immune cells. SHP2 is an important protein mediator of cellular signaling through the RAS/MAP kinase pathway. Abbvie will be granted an exclusive license to the SHP2 portfolio. Jacobio will continue to conduct early global clinical trials of JAB-3068 and JAB-3312 with Abbvie covering R&D expenses. Upon completion, Abbvie will assume global development and commercialization responsibilities. Jacobio has an option, exercisable before the initiation of registrational trials, to exclusively develop and commercialize the SHP2 program in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative said an agreement was reached to evaluate Tie2-activating compound razuprotafib in a new, randomized treatment arm in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in adults with moderate to severe COVID-19. The goal of I-SPY COVID is to rapidly screen multiple promising agents, in the setting of an adaptive platform trial, for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients to identify agents that will have a high impact on reducing mortality, and the need for as well as duration of, mechanical ventilation. Preclinical models, large human observational studies and human genetic studies have independently arrived at the concept that vascular endothelial receptor Tie2 may play a pivotal role in the defense against microvascular breach in ARDS. Shares of Aerpio (NASDAQ:ARPO) gained 44.5%, or 35 cents, to close May 28 at $1.13.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, of San Diego, said it entered a manufacturing agreement with Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., for the fill finish supply of lenzilumab, which is being studied in a phase III trial in adult, hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Ajinomoto will provide drug product aseptic fill finish services for Humanigen. Lenzilumab, Humanigen's anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, is being administered as part of a U.S. multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded phase III study for COVID-19 patients. Lenzilumab neutralizes GM-CSF, a key cytokine in cytokine storm initiation.

Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden, received an additional $500,000 in a second installment of the up-front payment from Biotheus Inc., of Zhuhai City, China. A first installment of $500,000 was received in August 2019 in connection with Alligator entering a licensing agreement with Biotheus with a total value up to $142 million. The agreement concerns the Chinese rights to an immune-activating antibody from the antibody library Alligator-Gold, with the intention of creating up to three new bispecific molecules.

Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif., with partner Ontochem GmbH, of Halle, Germany, has synthesized four potential COVID-19 compounds that will advance to biological assay testing. Anixa and Ontochem disclosed their partnership on April 20. The initial phase of the program was designed to screen approximately 1.2 billion chemical compounds, utilizing in silico methods, against two specific enzymes of SARS-CoV-2. As the computer-based screening identified potential compounds, they would be synthesized and tested in biological assays to evaluate their potency as predicted by the molecular modeling algorithms. Should the biological activity be verified, the compounds will be tested in animal studies to further evaluate their candidacy as COVID-19 therapeutics.

Bold Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it executed an option agreement with an undisclosed publicly traded company for exclusive rights to BOLD-100 in South Korea. BOLD-100 is a potentially first-in-class anti-resistance ruthenium-based small-molecule drug, designed to selectively inhibit stress-induced up-regulation of GRP78, a resistance, survival and proliferation pathway common across cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, Bold and its new partner will collaborate on the former’s upcoming phase Ib/IIa adaptive trial in gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and bile duct (cholangiocarcinoma) cancers and will explore the potential development of BOLD-100 in triple-negative breast cancer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ceapro Inc., of Edmonton, Alberta, said it entered an additional research project, “PGX-processed yeast beta-glucans as an inhalable immunomodulating therapeutic for COVID-19 patients,” with McMaster University. Ceapro began the collaboration with the school in 2019 using the company’s pressurized gas expanded technology to optimize drug formulations in areas such as idiopathic lung fibrosis and antibiotic-resistant infections.

Chimeron Bio Inc., of Philadelphia, and George Mason University’s National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases agreed to partner on development of a COVID-19 vaccine, to be based on Chimeron’s Chaesar self-amplifying RNA technology and integrating Mason’s expertise and biomedical research laboratory. The Chaesar technology is designed to delivery immunogenic viral genes to elicit rapid and sustained immune response, and its ability to amplify production of viral antigens inside the body is expected to generate a vaccine response at much lower doses vs. traditional mRNA approaches.

Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., signed collaborations with the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard to investigate the potential of its Exovacc vaccine platform in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and in HIV. Codiak researchers will work with Bruce Walker and Gaurav Gaiha of the Ragon Institute to build integrated exosome-based vaccines aimed at inducing broad neutralizing antibody and antigen-specific T-cell protection against the viruses. Exovacc is a modular vaccine system that utilizes the properties of exosomes to deliver antigens and adjuvants simultaneously and selectively to the same antigen presenting cells.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., will evaluate the combination of DS-1062, a TROP2-directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations. There are no TROP2-directed therapies and no ADCs approved for treating NSCLC, which often overexpresses the TROP2 protein, the companies said. Daiichi Sankyo will conduct a multicenter, two-part, open-label, non-randomized, phase Ib study of DS-1062 in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations and previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without immunotherapy. The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability of the maximum tolerated dose/recommended expansion dose of DS-1062 in combination with Keytruda. The study is expected to enroll approximately 60 patients in the U.S. and Japan. In other news, Daiichi Sankyo said it entered a strategic agreement with Morrisville, N.C.-based Syneos Health Inc. to develop cancer therapies. Syneos will provide both strategic and operational solutions for three lead Daiichi Sankyo DXd antibody-drug conjugates: DS-1062, U3-1402 and DS-8201 (known as Enhertu). Cross-functional teams from both companies will share therapeutic expertise and product development insights to shape optimal study designs and create a consistent quality clinical delivery process across a portfolio of studies.

Edigene Inc., of Beijing, and Immunochina Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hong Kong, formed a research and development collaboration to develop allogeneic CAR T therapy to treat cancer. Terms were not disclosed. Edigene has ex vivo genome-editing platforms for hematopoietic stem cells and T cells, an in vivo therapeutic platform based on RNA base editing, and high-throughput genome-editing screening to discover targeted therapies. Immunochina has an integrated CAR T platform and technologies such as large-scale viral vector production and primary immune cell processing. Its pipeline includes several CAR T candidates for treatment of advanced cancer.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., was issued a task order under an existing contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The contract is to deploy the firm’s contract development and manufacturing capacities, capabilities and expertise to support the U.S. government’s efforts to accelerate delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. The task order, valued at about $628 million, is being issued under the company’s 2012 contract that established Emergent’s Baltimore Bayview facility as a Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing for pandemic preparedness.

Fujifilm Corp., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. are collaborating in a clinical trial evaluating a combination therapy with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, and Fujifilm's FF-10832, a liposome drug candidate. The liposome formulation is designed to use drug delivery system technology for delivering drugs to affected sites. Fujifilm plans to initiate a U.S. clinical trial no later than March 2021. The goal of the study will be to confirm the combination tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary estimates of clinical activity of FF-10832 with Keytruda in selected tumor types.

Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C., said it is collaborating with Waisman Biomanufacturing in Madison, Wis., to establish a partnership for the manufacture of Heat's COVID-19 vaccine. Waisman specializes in the manufacture of cellular therapeutics and other biologics for early stage trials and is part of the University of Wisconsin. It has manufactured more than 320 clinical-grade products, Heat noted. The company previously worked with Waisman to manufacture Heat's HS-130, which is in a phase I trial.

As of May 29, Hua Medicine Ltd., of Shanghai, is a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. MSCI provides research-based indexes and analytics. Hua is a global diabetes care and management company, with its phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin (HMM-0301), a dual-acting glucokinase activator, hitting its 24-week primary efficacy endpoint.

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong, and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing, said they agreed to collaborate in the U.S., Europe, China and Australia on evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of combining Chi-Med’s candidates, surufatinib and fruquintinib (Elunate), with Beigene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, to treat solid tumors. Terms call for each company to explore development of combinations of VEGF inhibitors surufatinib, under review by the NMPA to treat advanced non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, or fruquintinib with tislelizumab in different indications and regions. The companies agreed to provide mutual drug supply and other support. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, said it received about €2.2 million (US$2.4 million) in a research and development tax incentive payment from the French government’s research tax credit program in which French companies conducting R&D in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure. The funds will be used to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and preclinical development of IMP-761, a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., received data from a leading public health research institute showing its brilacidin inhibits SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, in a human cell line. Brilacidin, in comparison to vehicle control, exhibited an inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2 in a dose-dependent manner – an average 29% inhibition at 0.1 ug/ml (the lowest concentration) to an 85% inhibition at 100 ug/ml (the highest concentration). The research being conducted at the institute is separate from research being performed at a U.S. regional biocontainment laboratory, Innovation said.

Researchers at the Juntendo University School of Medicine have developed a high-throughput screening method to measure disease phenotypes in iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons, and the effects of drugs on those phenotypes. Mitochondrial dysfunction is a key problem in Parkinson’s disease (PD), and risk variants in several genes, including Parkin, PINK1 and LRRK2, result in mitochondrial dysfunction. The authors developed an imaging-based assay system that could identify mitochondrial dysfunction, and used it to screen more than 300 compounds for their ability to reverse deficits in mitochondrial clearance, ROS accumulation and increased apoptosis in patient-derived iPSCs. They identified four candidate drugs. “Some of these drugs improved the locomotion defects and reduced ATP production caused by PINK1 inactivation in Drosophila and were effective for idiopathic PD-derived neurons with impaired mitochondrial clearance. Our findings suggest that the proposed high-throughput system has potential for identifying effective drugs for familial and idiopathic PD,” they wrote. They published their paper in the May 28, 2020, online issue of Stem Cell Reports.

New proof-of-concept data from Kalytera Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, show R-107 reduced tissue damage and preserved organ function in a lethal rodent model of sepsis resembling circulatory shock seen with COVID-19-associated lung disease. R-107, an injectable liquid prodrug of nitric oxide, demonstrated increased survival from 10% to 90% in septic mice over a week of follow-up. Blood tests and microscopy showed full tissue protection in all the organs examined, including the liver, lung and small intestine, the company said.

Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif., noted two peer-reviewed items based on the company’s COVID-19-related R&D, specifically regarding the virus as a TGF-beta disease. “Selectively targeting TGF-β with Trabedersen/OT-101 in treatment of evolving and mild ARDS in COVID-19” appeared in Clinical Investigation and “Targeting Transforming Growth Factor-beta for Treatment of COVID-19-associated Kawasaki Disease in Children” appeared in the Journal of Clinical Research in Pediatric Endocrinology.

Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, said its Milliporesigma arm and Baylor College of Medicine disclosed an extension of their ongoing collaboration to advance a manufacturing platform to fight COVID-19, accelerating the transition to phase I trials. Using lessons from the work on a schistosomiasis vaccine, Milliporesigma, along with researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, are optimizing the production process to advance two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including CoV RBD219-N1, expected to enter clinical trials later this year.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and contract development and manufacturing organization Cordenpharma signed an amendment to their existing manufacturing agreement to enable Cordenpharma to manufacture large-scale volumes of lipid excipients to be used in the manufacture of Moderna's vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nantkwest Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., and Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif., said the latter was selected to participate in Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021. Efforts will focus on the development, testing and large-scale manufacturing of Immunitybio’s COVID-19 human adenovirus vaccine candidate. The companies said it is the first vaccine designed to deliver both Spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) DNA, offering the potential for patients to develop long-lasting immunity to the virus. The E1, E2b, E3 deleted, human adenovirus vector has demonstrated safety in more than 125 patients in 13 phase I and II trials to date. Clinical studies performed by the National Cancer Institute have demonstrated the Ad5 may induce antigen-specific T-cell immunity in patients, even in the presence of pre-existing adenoviral immunity.

The National Institute for Innovation in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, of Newark, Del., said it received $8.9 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology to fund projects supporting the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the institute's planned projects include providing virus proteins and improving blood testing capabilities and the development of automated contact tracing technology within pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities to limit the spread of coronavirus in essential workers. The money is part of the first round of funding made available to the National Institute of Standards and Technology through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., has acquired Praha Vaccines a.s., a company based in the Czech Republic, in an all-cash transaction of about $167 million. The acquisition includes a biologics manufacturing facility and associated assets in Bohumil, Czech Republic. Novavax said the facility is expected to provide an annual capacity of more than 1 billion doses of antigen starting in 2021 for NVX‑CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The acquisition is being supported by Novavax's funding arrangement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The Cyrus Poonawalla Group, from which Novavax is buying the company, is the parent company of Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII). In March, SII and Novavax announced a commercial license agreement for the use of Novavax’s Matrix-M vaccine adjuvant with SII’s malaria vaccine candidate, currently in a phase IIb trial.

Oncodesign SA, of Dijon, France, and Hitgen Inc., of Chengdu, China, said they formed a strategic alliance in integrated drug discovery services to identify and advance new chemical entities from hit finding to IND preparation. Hitgen plans to apply its DNA encoded library (DEL) platform and collection of diverse and drug-like DELs, while Oncodesign will use its drug integrative discovery, or DRIVE, process to design and deliver leads and preclinical candidates.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami, said two critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with Organicell Flow under emergency compassionate use allowances from the FDA are no longer intubated, are alert and oriented with stable vital signs and oxygenation. The company may now seek approvals to treat other severely ill patients, it said.

Orpro Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it expanded its technology platform for treating acute and chronic airway diseases, including cystic fibrosis, to address COVID-19. The company is developing ORP-100S to treat lung inflammation and obstruction associated with chronic airway disorders and progression to severe COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. ORP-100S, a modified human thioredoxin-1 protein, is delivered by inhalation and is planned for home use with the objective of reducing COVID-19 severity and the need for hospitalization.

New data from Oryzon Genomics SA, of Cambridge, Mass., and Madrid, describe the design and characterization of vafidemstat, a CNS-optimized LSD1 inhibitor, and includes a detailed analysis of its mechanism of action and the evaluation of its pharmacological properties. Vafidemstat is designed to inhibit brain lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1, also known as KDM1A) at doses suitable for long-term treatment. It corrects memory deficits and behavior alterations such as aggressiveness and lack of sociability in animal models, the company said, adding that inhibition of LSD1 was shown to be key in achieving efficacy, the company said. Vafidemstat is being evaluated in several phase II studies in different psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and a phase II study in COVID-19.

Oxford Biomedica plc, of Oxford, U.K., said it signed a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement with Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., for the GMP manufacture of the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD-1222, which is in clinical trials in the U.K. Oxford will provide Astrazeneca multiple batches of vaccine, the majority of which are expected to be produced throughout 2020.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, said in vitro studies conducted at Calibr, the drug discovery division of Scripps Research, show PTI-129 demonstrated the potential to reduce viral protein production in host cells by activating adaptive branches of the unfolded protein response pathway and reducing levels of misfolded proteins. The in vitro studies are evaluating PTI-129 as a COVID-19 treatment. PTI-129 is a once-daily, oral small molecule originally designed to treat protein misfolding disorders involving the unfolded protein response.

Puretech Health plc, of Boston, said it is advancing LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) to treat serious respiratory complications, including inflammation and fibrosis, that persist following the resolution of SARS-CoV-2 infection. LYT-100 employs a multimodal mechanism of action designed to reduce, delay or prevent the lung dysfunction documented in COVID-19 patients, including those who have recovered. The global, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020 and will evaluate LYT-100 in non-critical COVID-19 patients with respiratory complications. Patients will continue treatment for up to three months.

Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., said it established a cancer research alliance network, the Illuminox Alliance Institutes, to develop cancer therapies. The National Cancer Center Japan (NCC) will be the first institution to join. The center is conducting clinical trials with ASP-1929, Rakuten's first investigational drug developed on the Illuminox platform. NCC and Rakuten will pursue multiple avenues to advance Illuminox-based cancer therapies. NCC will designate a lead principal who will act as an Illuminox advisor. ASP-1929, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of the antibody cetuximab and a light activatable dye, binds to epidermal growth factor receptors, a cancer antigen expressed in multiple types of solid tumors, including head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Restorbio Inc., of Boston, said it initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of RTB-101, an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of target of rapamycin complex 1, as compared to placebo for COVID-19 prophylaxis in nursing home residents. The study is supported by the company’s phase IIb and phase III trials that suggest RTB-101 could reduce the severity of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections. The new study will measure the reduction of severity of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults 65 and older who reside in a nursing home in which one or more residents or staff have developed laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, said it's moving forward with a plan to further evaluate the impact of apabetalone, a bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor, on COVID-19. The company will first investigate whether apabetalone treatment of human cells susceptible to 2019-nCoV infection will impact the replication cycle of the virus. Company plans then call for moving into an open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of oral apabetalone in hospitalized subjects with COVID-19 on top of standard of care vs. standard of care alone.

Seranovo BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands, said it signed a second license agreement with Carna Biosciences Inc., of Kobe, Japan, to expand their existing collaboration. Using its deep eutectic solvent, or DES, formulation platform, Seranovo is seeking to formulate one of Carna’s legacy drugs to increase its oral bioavailability.

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group Ltd., of Shanghai, signed a six-year research collaborative project with Qi-Long Ying from the University of Southern California. Through the project, sponsored by $3.6 million from the Baize Plan Fund, the Ying laboratory aims to develop conditions for the long-term ex vivo expansion of mouse and human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, said they are collaborating on a clinical trial program designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Tuoyi (toripalimab) in combination with EGFR-targeting antibody Erbitux (cetuximab) as a treatment for recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck in China. In other news, Junshi said research findings from its efforts to generate therapeutic COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies were published in Nature. The article reported the identification and characterization of two human monoclonal antibodies (CA1 and CB6) isolated from a recovered COVID-19 patient that showed neutralization activity in vitro against SARS-CoV-2, with CB6 exhibiting superior neutralizing activities. CB6 reduced virus levels by about 3 logs in rhesus monkeys when administered one day after infection. When given one day before viral challenge, CB6 suppressed viral load to no more than 103 RNA copies/ml. Structural studies showed that CB6 recognizes epitopes in the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain that overlap with angiotensin converting enzyme 2-binding sites, directly obstructing virus/receptor interactions. Junshi and partner Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, expect to file an IND of the neutralizing antibodies, dubbed JS-016, and to initiate trials in the U.S. and China in the second quarter of 2020.

The Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), which is using U.S. Department of Defense supercomputers to virtually screen millions of drug compounds to search for and test possible treatment options for COVID-19, was awarded a $1.9 million, one-year contract from the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc. to support those efforts. SwRI is working with the supercomputers to rapidly screen potential drug compounds using SwRI’s 3D drug screening software tool, Rhodium. Using supercomputers speeds up the screening process, allowing evaluation of possible therapeutic compounds to increase from 250,000 compounds a day to more than 40 million compounds in just one week, the institute said.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, said it will merge its consolidated subsidiaries in the U.S., Boston Biomedical Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lehi, Utah. On July 1, the merged company’s name becomes Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc. Both companies conduct oncology R&D.

Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K., said recruitment of 100 hospitalized patients in its clinical trial of SNG-001 (inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a) in COVID-19 patients has been completed. The study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The 220-patient trial comprises 100 patients initiated in the hospital and 120 patients initiated in the home setting, the company said.

Takara Bio USA Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., said parent company Takara Bio Inc. completed construction of the Center for Gene and Cell Therapy Processing II in Shiga, Japan, an expansion of the company’s original Center for Gene and Cell Processing, established in 2014 to manufacture gene and cell therapy products. In addition to ISO 9001 certification, the new facility provides additional capacity for GMP viral vector production, process development, aseptic filling and quality-testing facilities, with room for future expansion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, said the European Commission released the company from the obligation to divest the pipeline compound SHP-647 and certain associated rights, a commitment Takeda provided to secure regulatory clearance of its acquisition of Shire plc. Takeda will discontinue the current SHP-647 clinical trial program and provide all eligible trial participants continued access to SHP-647 in a post-trial access study. Takeda said in November 2018 that the commission approved its proposed acquisition of Shire if Takeda fulfilled commitments provided to the commission in connection with the regulatory clearance. Specifically, in relation to the future potential overlap in the area of inflammatory bowel diseases between Takeda’s marketed product, Entyvio (vedolizumab), and Shire’s pipeline compound, SHP-647, Takeda committed to divest SHP-647. The divestment of SHP-647 was not a condition to the completion of the acquisition, which became effective January 2019, Takeda said.

Tetra Therapeutics, of Grand Rapids, Mich., said it inked a definitive merger agreement for its acquisition by Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, including global rights to Tetra’s portfolio of compounds to treat brain disorders associated with cognitive and memory deficits, notably BPN-14770, a phosphodiesterase‐4D inhibitor in phase II development in fragile X syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. The transaction was said to have a potential value of up to $500 million, based on the achievement of predetermined regulatory and commercial milestones. Tetra, which inked a partnership with Shionogi in 2018 that was expanded in 2020, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York, said Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will provide contract manufacturing and development services to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800, for clinical trial supply. TNX-1800 is a modified horsepox virus that is designed to express a protein from SARS-CoV-2.

Toshiba Corp., of Tokyo, and a team led by Yozo Nakazawa at the department of pediatrics, Shinshu University, have developed a "tumor-tropic liposome technology" for gene therapy. The technology uses nanosized biodegradable liposomes developed by Toshiba to deliver therapeutic genes to targeted cancer cells and achieves safer gene delivery than viruses used as carriers, the company said. The method can deliver therapeutic genes selectively to tumor cells only. Shinshu and Toshiba presented the technology at the annual meeting of the American Society for Gene & Cell Therapy in Boston.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, and Singapore-based Proteona Pte. Ltd. said they'll work together as part of an international alliance to develop broadly neutralizing antibodies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Twist will employ its DNA synthesis platform to support the manufacture of millions of oligos of different lengths, enabling its Twist Biopharma division to identify numerous neutralizing antibody sequences and use in-house capability to generate and optimize IgG antibodies ready for analysis, it said.

Ticks are able to attach and feed for prolonged periods – and spread diseases while they do so – in part because they inject evasins into their hosts, proteins which disrupts the recruitment of immune cells by chemokines. Researchers at the University of Sydney have synthesized and characterized the evasin ACA-01, and shown that sulfates attached to the protein strengthened its ability to disrupt signaling between chemokines and immune cells. Chemokine signaling underlies a number of autoimmune inflammatory diseases, and the authors concluded that “our work lays the foundation for the development of engineered sulfopeptides and sulfoproteins to target a range of inflammatory diseases associated with dysregulated chemokine-receptor signaling.” They published their findings in the May 27, 2020, online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. [include photo with this one – from May 29]

Vault Pharma Inc., of Los Angeles, said it's working with the University of California, Los Angeles, and other universities to advance a vaccine with the potential to treat SARS-CoV-2 in addition to protecting against it. Candidate vaccines will be tested at Northern Arizona University.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, said it finalized a process development and manufacturing agreement with Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., for Biogen to perform process development and specified manufacturing and process transfer services to enable commercial supply of Vir’s SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies. Vir said its SARS-CoV-2 antibody development candidates, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, demonstrated high affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in live-virus cellular assays.

Virna Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, licensed the rights to neutralizing antibodies to treat COVID-19 from the University of Toronto. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.