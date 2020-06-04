Other news to note for June 4, 2020

ACE Surgical Supply Co., a subsidiary of Henry Schein Inc. that is based in Brockton, Mass., is partnering with Envisiontec Inc., a Dearborn, Mich.-based provider of professional-grade 3D printing, to package and sterilize 3D-printed nasal swabs used for COVID-19 testing as part of a repurposing of the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

Discoverybiomed Inc., a contract research organization based in Birmingham, Ala., reported the launch of a new business unit called Tumorcube, which will use 3D biogel-based platforms to perform 384-well plate-based bioassays and 3D bioreactor-driven studies to discover, validate and profile anticancer therapeutics on human cancer cells.

Facedrive Inc., of Scarborough, Ontario, reported the release of a privacy white paper for Tracescab, a contact tracing platform that intends to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while protecting users’ personal data and privacy.

Fullerton Health, of Singapore, launched its COVID-19 symptom checker on its Livefuller mobile application platform in the Philippines.

Innsbruck, Austria-based cochlear implant company Med-El said it is the first hearing implant manufacturer to earn European Medical Device Regulation certification.

Microbix Biosystems Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, said Darmstadt, Germany-based R-Biopharm AG is the distributor of its Quality Assessment Products in 11 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and the U.K.

Mybio Ltd., of Kilkenny, Ireland, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement in its home country with German manufacturer Mölab GmbH for its COVID-19 antibody diagnostic test kit.

The Hvivo COVID Clear Test, part of Dublin-based Open Orphan plc, has launched. It is an antibody test available to U.K. employers, helping them to get their people back to work.

Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Diego and San Mateo, Calif., and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported a strategic alliance collaboration agreement to advance the development of new cancer therapies based on the Illuminox technology platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Rakuten Medical and MD Anderson will collaborate to conduct studies based on the Illuminox technology platform and to determine study designs, combination therapies, and target patient populations for future clinical trials.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd., of Marlborough, Mass., has finalized U.S. distribution agreements for two additional neuro rehabilitation product lines. Rewalk will be the exclusive distributor of the Meditouch Tutor, made by Meditouch Ltd., of Netanya, Israel. It also has distribution rights for Gainesville, Fla.-based Myolyn LLC’s Mycocycle Functional Electrical Stimulation cycles to U.S. rehabilitation clinics and personal sales through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Boston-based Seven Bridges Genomics Inc. said it completed independent privacy and security compliance examinations for SOC 2 Type, SOC 3 Type and HIPAA.

Exeter, N.H.-based Vapotherm Inc. said it has expanded production capacity in anticipation of increased demand for high-flow nasal cannula systems to treat COVID-19 respiratory distress. The company expects production to scale 20-fold over pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. At maximum capacity, the ramp up could create up to 350 manufacturing jobs in New Hampshire.

Zebra Technologies Corp., of Lincolnshire, Ill., has launched Zebra Motionworks Proximity, a tool that offers proximity sensing with user-level alerts and contact tracing, to help employers safely reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.