Other news to note for June 8, 2020

Fremont, Calif.-based Arbor Vita Corp. has launched its Covisa IgG ELISA-based COVID-19 antibody test, following notification of the U.S. FDA under the emergency use authorization process. The test has demonstrated 100% sensitivity and 99.2% specificity. Arbor Vita said additional validation testing is ongoing.

Crh Medical Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has acquired 75% of Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates, of Gainesville, Ga., for an undisclosed sum. The company also reported a startup joint venture, with 51% ownership in Oconee River Anesthesia Associates, of Athens, Ga.

Flir Systems Inc., of Arlington, Va., has launched its Flir Screen-Est software for temperature screening for COVID-19. The software can be used with Flir T-Series, Exx-Series and A-Series thermal imaging cameras.

Toronto-based Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. reported that Gerpang Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Spo Global Inc. located in Shandong, China, will not be merging into the company due to a control dispute caused by Hypertension Diagnostics’ previous CEO, Kenneth Brimmer. Current CEO Liangjian Peng plans to file legal action against Brimmer’s claims.

Dublin-based Mainstay Medical Holdings plc said its Reactiv8 implantable neurostimulation system for chronic low back pain has been added to the Prosthesis List of reimbursed products in Australia.

Microbiotica Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., Cancer Research UK and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) reported a collaboration to identify and develop microbiome co-therapeutics and biomarkers for cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The partnership is based on two clinical studies conducted by CUH that assess immune checkpoint inhibitor drug response in cancer patients – the completed MELRESIST melanoma study and the ongoing MITRE study in melanoma, lung and renal cancer – combined with Microbiotica’s microbiome profiling and analysis capabilities.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel, has inked an exclusive distribution deal with Rome-based Promedica Bioelectronics S.r.l. for the introduction of Nano-X’s medical imaging services in Italy.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. said it has filed its 2019 Form 10-K and completed its previously announced financial statement restatement. The company has also completed an internal investigation of certain accounting matters, including revenue recognition practices for certain contractual agreements, primarily with original equipment manufacturer customers. The company revised its financial statements to correct for errors and has filed restated financial statements for the affected years.

Siemens Healthineers GmbH, of Erlangen, Germany, and Geisinger Health System, based in Danville, Pa., have forged a 10-year value partnership to improve patient care through digital health care collaborations, including artificial intelligence-powered applications.

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Xoran Technologies LLC is partnering with Makemedical LLC, a company founded by University of Michigan investors, to distribute its Ventmitm pressure regulator. Designed to enable multiple patients to use a single ventilator, helping to address ventilator shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.