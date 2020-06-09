Other news to note for June 9, 2020

Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y., has secured a $40,000 economic development grant from National Grid to support its COVID-19-related therapeutic and diagnostic manufacturing efforts.

Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd., of Shandong, China, and its subsidiary, Biosensors International Group Ltd., have inked a deal to acquire all shares of New Valve Technology AG, a Muri, Switzerland-based company focused on the structural heart market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cepheid Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., has developed a four-in-one test for the upcoming respiratory virus season. The Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV test is designed to detect COVID-19, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory synctial virus from a single patient sample, with results in as little as 35 minutes.

Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth, N.J., has won a Defense Health Agency Small Technology Transfer Phase III contract , valued at up to $2.9 million over two years, to advance its Hemodefend-BGA plasma and whole blood adsorber clinical trials.

Dallas-based Gene-IQ reported expanded capacity for its real-time, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR)-based testing for COVID-19. The CLIA-certified, high-complexity diagnostics laboratory combines automation and artificial intelligence to achieve results with 24-48 hours.

Branford, Conn.-based Isoplexis Corp. has secured a $2 million Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute on Aging to expand development of a cellular platform for analyzing the peripheral immune response in Alzheimer’s disease and neuroinflammation with single-cell proteomics.

Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-Upon-Thames, U.K., said it has completed its rolling submission of a biologics license application to the U.S. FDA for Stratagraft, a regenerative skin tissue therapy for the treatment of adult with deep partial-thickness thermal burns. The company is currently conducting a Stratagraft skin tissue continued access trial, StrataCAT, under an expanded access program.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based RapidAI has acquired Endovantage LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., for an undisclosed sum. Endovantage makes the Find, Track and Treat cerebral aneurysm management platform.

Toronto-based Titan Medical Inc. said it has settled its litigation with Naglreiter Consulting LLC. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Titan will pay $1,050,000 to Naglreiter in exchange for certain personal property and related electronic data in its possession. The case, which has been pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, will be dismissed.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Agios Pharmaceuticals, of Cambridge, Mass., by adding the co-development of a second companion diagnostic (CDx) for oncology to their existing agreement. The companies will collaboratively validate the biomarkers for a test that will be based on Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Precision Assay to identify low-grade glioma patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 mutations who may be eligible for vorasidenib (AG-881), which is being developed by Agios. Thermo Fisher will retain the rights to commercialize the test globally and will lead filings to seek clearance from the appropriate regulatory agencies.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, reported its submission of a de novo classification request to the U.S. FDA for the Ncounter Dx Lymphmark assay, a genomic lymphoma subtyping test. The in vitro diagnostic test is used on Veracyte’s Ncounter Flex Analysis system.

Xoran Technologies LLC, of Ann Arbor, Mich., reported an agreement with Makemedical LLC, also of Ann Arbor, Mich., to distribute the latter’s VentMI pressure regulator, which is designed to allow the use of a single ventilator by multiple individuals.