Regulatory actions for June 10, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chromacode Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|HDPCR SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Real-time PCR-based molecular test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs as well as nasal aspirate, nasal wash, and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Illumina Inc., of San Diego
|Illumina COVIDSeq test
|First COVID-19 test to use next-generation sequencing technology; delivers sample receipt to result in 24 hours using the Novaseq 6000 sequencing system
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, midturbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirates, nasal aspirates, and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Sofia SARS Antigen FIA
|Rapid point-of-care test
|For the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use on the Sofia Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer (Sofia 1), Quidel's first-generation instrumented system; previously received authorization to run on the second-generation Sofia 2 instrumented system
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.