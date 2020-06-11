Corvidia Therapeutics is sold to Novo for $2.1B

Privately held Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has been sold to Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsværd, Denmark, for $2.1 billion, which includes an up-front $725 million payment.

Novo will receive all Corvidia’s outstanding shares. Payments to Corvidia’s shareholders could eventually hit $2.1 billion if Novo hits certain regulatory and sales milestones.

Novo’s strategy is to expand its presence in cardiometabolic disease, especially its core business of diabetes and obesity.

Corvidia’s lead candidate, ziltivekimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against interleukin-6 (IL-6), is being developed to reduce risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and inflammation.

Corvidia initiated patient screening for ziltivekimab (COR-001) in June 2019 for its ongoing phase IIb dose-finding study targeting residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk in adults with advanced CKD. The interventional, parallel assignment RESCUE trial has four arms. There is the matching placebo arm in the dose-finding trial, then increasing from 7.5 mg to 15 mg and 30 mg. About 240 participants with CKD stage 3-5 and high C-reactive protein levels, an inflammation marker, will receive once-monthly subcutaneous injections. The primary endpoint is reduction of inflammation at six months.

The study’s goal is to enable a global phase III cardiovascular outcomes trial to assess the impact of ziltivekimab on major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with elevated cardiovascular risk.

The phase II’s estimated study completion date is September.

Corvidia closed on a $60 million series B in April 2018. Venrock led that financing and was joined by five new investors: Andera (formerly Edmond de Rothschild), Cormorant Asset Management, HBM Healthcare Investments, Fresenius Medical Care Ventures GmbH and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. Series A investors Apple Tree Partners, Medimmune, the global biologics R&D arm of AstraZeneca plc, and Paris-based Sofinnova Partners, the founding seed investor, also participated.

In 2015, Sofinnova was Corvidia’s lone seed financial investor and stayed the largest shareholder until engineering the sale from its portfolio.