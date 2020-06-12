Other news to note for June 12, 2020

San Francisco-based Doctor On Demand Inc. said a peer-reviewed study in the June 2020 issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings found the company’s video-based telemedicine visits enhance physician-patient relationships and increase patient satisfaction. The study analyzed 4,572 comments from a random sample of nearly 50,000 comments that received a five-star rating following a video visit and developed a set of codes to assess patient feedback. Over 30% of the comments were classified as “building rapport. The next most frequently assigned code was “shares information and provides guidance,” followed by “user experience.” Only 2% of comments were linked to “provided treatment.”

Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has completed its acquisition of Lexent Bio Inc., of San Francisco, a company developing novel multiomics biopsy platforms to advance cancer care. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Philadelphia-based Integral Molecular Inc. is applying its Membrane Proteome Array (MPA) technology for antibody specificity profiling to accelerate the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies. Researcher from Abound Bio Inc., of Pittsburgh, and collaborators used the MPA to profile a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 by blocking its binding to the ACE2 protein, the key interaction that drives infection.

PRA Health Sciences Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., has enhanced its Health Harmony COVID-19 Monitoring Program with the integration of the Microsoft Healthcare Bot service. Users of PRA’s digital platform who enroll in the COVID-19 monitoring program can used the artificial intelligence-based chatbot to ask questions and receive answers about the novel coronavirus.

San Diego-based Quidel Corp. said it has received $635,000 in funding from HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop a point-of-care diagnostic assay for four respiratory viruses: SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory synctial virus. The panel would run on Quidel’s Sofia 2 instrument. The funding began May 29, 2020, and runs through April 2021.

Rennova Health Inc., of West Palm Beach, Fla., has forged an agreement with Tpt Global Tech Inc., of San Diego, to merge its software and genetic testing interpretation divisions, Health Technology Solutions Inc. and Advanced Molecular Services Group Inc., into Innovaqor Inc. after Tpt completes a merger of its wholly owned subsidiary. Under terms of the agreement, Tpt shareholders will receive about 2.5 million common shares in Innovaqor, with Tpt receiving an additional 2.5 million common shares. Rennova Health will receive an estimated $22 million of preferred shares, $5 million of which will be converted to common shares and distributed to Rennova shareholders, with the remaining $17 million of preferred shares held by Rennova as an investment in Innovaqor and convertible to common shares on achievement of future milestones. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.