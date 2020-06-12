Regulatory actions for June 12, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cue Health Inc., of San Diego
|Cue COVID-19 Test
|Molecular test for use the Cue Health Monitoring system; kit includes a sample wand and COVID-19 test cartridge; transmits test results to the Cue Health App on a connected mobile device
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in direct nasal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.