Regulatory actions for June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Cue Health Inc., of San Diego Cue COVID-19 Test  Molecular test for use the Cue Health Monitoring system; kit includes a sample wand and COVID-19 test cartridge; transmits test results to the Cue Health App on a connected mobile device For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in direct nasal swabs Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

