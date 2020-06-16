Other news to note for June 16, 2020

Bimini Health Tech, of Solana Beach, Calif., acquired Newbury Park, Calif.-based Healeon Medical Inc., representing an addition to the former’s family of autologous products, continuing its mission of discovering, developing and acquiring technologies and therapies to unlock the power of the human body. No financial details were disclosed.

Binx Health Ltd., which has a presence in Boston and London, reported the private offering for at-home sample collection and contactless courier service for laboratory COVID-19 testing for all residents in the U.K. Leveraging the Binx digital platform and its experience developing evidence-based, near-patient infectious disease diagnostics, Binx and Polar Speed, a specialist UPS Healthcare business, are partnering to broaden access to testing for patients from their own homes.

Cymedica Orthopedics Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., has completed the enrollment of 159 patients in the FDA-regulated clinical trial of its E-vive technology for pain relief in patients with knee osteoarthritis. The study aims to assess Cymedica’s Cymotion neuromuscular strengthening technology for reducing pain and increasing functions in patients with knee osteoarthritis vs. a sham-controlled system.

Debiotech SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, and Amsterdam-based Neokidney BV are partnering to enable the completion of the development and commercialization of the Neokidney, the first portable plug-and-play home dialysis device. The user-friendly system requires just 7 liters of fluids and can be used anywhere. In conjunction with the collaboration, the companies have named Jérôme Augustin as CEO of the new company.

Exthera Medical Corp., of Martinez, Calif., said the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected its Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity blood filter as one of its main interventions in a pivotal, U.S.-based, randomized, controlled trial of COVID-19 patients. DoD is providing financial support for the multicenter trial, which will be run by the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it has been chosen as the primary provider of rapid diagnostic testing for Vidant Health, of Greenville, N.C. Vidant is deploying Genmark’s Eplex system across all nine hospitals to test for SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, as well as blood stream infections.

Chicago-based Hill-Rom Inc. has launched the Hillrom Extended Care Solution, a connected, remote vital signs monitoring device that allows clinicians to shift care closer to home.

Inovalon Inc., of Bowie, Md., reported a five-year agreement with Cardinal Health Inc., based in Dublin, Ohio, to provide a configuration of its Scriptmed Cloud. The platform will be used to support Cardinal Health’s durable medical equipment and medical supplies business.

Tampa-based Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech company, has acquired 510 Kardiac Devices Inc., of Mableton, Ga., a manufacturer of the Lim Transseptal System to support left-sided structural heart procedures requiring a transseptal approach. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kore Wireless Group, of Alpharetta, Ga., and San Diego-based Dexcom Inc. are teaming up to deliver remote patient monitoring to COVID-19 patients with diabetes using the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring system.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.A., of Bologna, Italy, signed a nonexclusive distribution agreement with Houston-based Healgen Scientific LLC to sell the latter’s COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette in North America. The test is available in the U.S. under an FDA emergency use authorization

Ngmedical GmbH, of Nonnweiler, Germany, has established a Delaware corporation ahead of FDA regulatory clearance and launch of its Bee interbody device. The subsidiary is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ngmedical hopes to receive 510(k) for the device later this year.

Nicoya Lifesciences Inc., of Kitchener, Ontario, said it will receive advisory services and up to CA$299,190 (US$220,433) in R&D funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to develop a portable COVID-19 diagnostic test called Atlas. The saliva-based test will be able to detect COVID-19 infection in less than 20 minutes, with an easy-to-use device that can be utilized in a variety of settings.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are collaborating to facilitate personalized cancer treatments and clinical trial matching based on genomic markers. The partnership will leverage Philips’ oncology informatics solutions with MD Anderson’s Precision Oncology Decision Support system, an evidence-based tool to enable therapeutic decision-making at the point of care.

Puritan Medical Products LLC, of Guilford, Maine, said the Swedish Patent and Market Court unanimously found that its Purflock Ultra swabs by distributor Svenska Labfab, of Söderhamm, Sweden, did not infringe the European patent for the core flocked swab technology of Copan Diagnostics Inc., of Murrieta, Calif. Notably, the court did not consider the issue of invalidity and gave Puritan and Svenska a win based on noninfringement alone. Three Copan lawsuits in Germany previously ended in Puritan’s favor, while U.S. litigation in Maine is pending.

The assets of Sylmar, Calif.-based Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are slated for sale in a June 25 online public auction, to be conducted by GA Global Partners.

New York-based Trialspark has launched Project Covalence, a turnkey trial platform that enables investigators and sponsors to quickly begin clinical studies for COVID-19. The initiative is a collaboration between Trialspark, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Mark Fishman, Harvard professor and founding president of Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research.

The Wound Pros, of Los Angeles, has released a new mobile app for its wound management platform, aimed at combatting COVID-19 by monitoring the vital signs of patients in long-term care facilities using a smartphone camera.