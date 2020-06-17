|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Applied Biocode Inc., of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
|Biocode SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Molecular in vitro diagnostic; runs on the Biocode MDx-3000
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids in respiratory samples including nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Cae Inc., of Montreal
|Cae Air1
|Ventilator
|Delivers pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen
|Received Health Canada certification
|Candela Corp., of Wayland, Mass.
|CO2re laser
|CO2 platform equipped with 6 treatment modes and multiple customized handpieces
|For the treatment of genitourinary syndrome of menopause and stress urinary incontinence in adult women
|Received Health Canada approval
|Enexor Health Systems LLC, of Franklin, Tenn.
|X-Vent
|Emergency ventilator; utilizes a piston driven air system controlled by a Schneider Electric industrial-grade programmable logic computer
|Provides invasive and noninvasive ventilatory support for adult patients > 35 kg of weight with respiratory insufficiency or failure
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Foundationone Cdx
|Comprehensive genomic profiling test for solid tumors
|Identifies tumor mutational burden-high patients (≥ 10 mutations/megabase) with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors across all tumor types who could potentially benefit from Keytruda
|Received U.S. FDA approval as a companion diagnostic for Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck)
|Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., of San Diego
|T:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology
|Insulin pump with an advanced hybrid closed-loop feature to increase time in range
|For the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin
|Received expanded pediatric indication from the U.S. FDA for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater; was previously approved for ages 14 and older
|
Notes
