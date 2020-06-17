San Diego-based Illumina Inc. said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a preliminary injunction against several Bgi companies, including Mgi Tech Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China; Complete Genomics Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.; Bgi Americas Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.; and Mgi Americas Corp., of San Jose, Calif. The injunction, which was granted in two patent infringement lawsuits brought by Illumina in June 2019, prohibits Bgi from launching its sequencing instruments and related reagents in the U.S. The order applies to the supply, use or sale of both standard and Coolmps chemistries.

Minneapolis-based Inspire Medical Systems Inc. said that Cigna Corp., of Bloomfield, Conn., will cover its Inspire therapy for the treatment of sleep apnea, beginning June 15, 2020.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass., parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., reported shareholder approval of the issuance of common stock related to its proposed merger with Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. The merger is expected to close on or around June 19. Financial details were not disclosed.

Metabolon Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., and Ottawa-based DNA Genotek, a subsidiary of Orasure Technologies Inc., are teaming up to bring DNA Genotek’s Omnimet Gut in-home ambient temperature microbiome sampling solution for metabolomics to the research market.

Seattle-based Nanostring Technologies Inc. reported the release of new products to advance COVID-19 research, including the Ncounter Host Response Gene Expression Panel and COVID-19 Panel Plus.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, of Raritan, N.J., is collaborating with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance the development of the company’s SARS-CoV-2 total and IgG antibody tests as part of the government’s COVID-19 medical countermeasures development efforts. BARDA has awarded Ortho $678,000 to support the company’s COVID-19 antibody testing program.

New York-based Phosphorous Inc. is partnering with BioIQ, of Atlanta, to provide easy access to Phosphorus’ at-home COVID-19 saliva test to clinical care and employer health programs across the U.S.

Respira Technologies Inc., of West Hollywood, Calif., said it plans to pursue FDA authorization for its Respirx drug delivery platform as the first truly aerosol-based inhalable nicotine replacement therapy in the U.S.

San Diego-based Truvian Sciences reported the launch of its Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG rapid antibody test. The test will be available for order upon FDA emergency use authorization, which is currently under review.

Seoul, South KoreaONN-based Yuyu Pharma Inc. and Sd Biosensor Inc., of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, have forged a supply agreement to export Sd Biosensor’s COVID-19 test kits to the global market.