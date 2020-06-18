Aduro Inc., of Redmond, Wash., unveiled a COVID-19 screening app for the remote monitoring of symptoms as well as onsite health screening of employees and visitors.

Align Technology Inc., of San Jose, Calif., reported its partnership with Medtech Innovator, a nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. This year, the innovator will select 20 startups to participate in its Asia Pacific Showcase program and will award more than $300,000 in cash prizes, scholarships and in-kind services to its participants.

Amid the current pandemic, Philadelphia-based Aramark and Jefferson Health reported the launch of Eversafe Os, a workplace safety digital product that offers a suite of simple, streamlined tools and resources for businesses and organizations, to empower employees and customers with confidence in their safety.

Archerdx Inc., of Boulder, Colo., is entering a collaboration with New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb to utilize Personalized Cancer Monitoring assays to understand the potential benefits of minimal residual disease (MRD) detection in cancer patients treated with immunotherapy. The two will evaluate the clinical samples from cancer patient cohorts with the goal of advancing the use of MRD detection or circulating tumor DNA clearance to potentially inform future therapy selection and/or optimization.

Boston-based Gelesis Inc. is partnering with China Medical Holdings Ltd., of Hong Kong, to commercialize Gelesis’ hydrogel technology platform for obesity, Plenity, in China.

Gingko Bioworks Inc., of Boston, has launched Concentric by Gingko, a pandemic response program designed to create capacity for large-scale testing for SARS-CoV-2, for use by businesses and educational organizations.

Inivata Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., has joined Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer, a consortium working to speed the development and validation of liquid biopsy assays to improve cancer outcomes.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc has teamed up with Foxconn Technology Group, of Taipei, Taiwan, to boost production of its ventilators to 10,000 in 2020, to meet demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monitorme, of New York, is partnering with London-based Harvey Nash/Nash Tech Global to create a real-time health and wellness monitoring that connects at-home patients with clinicians 24/7.

San Carlos, Calif.-based Natera Inc. reported the first patient enrollments in its CIRCULATE-Japan and BESPOKE CRC trial using Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) testing in resectable stages II-IV colorectal cancer.

Nephros Inc., of South Orange, N.J., said it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective when the U.S. market opens on June 29.

San Francisco-based One Medical and Medstar Health, of Columbia, Md., have forged a new partnership to deliver seamless, coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings in the greater Washington region.

Quest Global, of East Hartford, Conn., has developed an artificial intelligence-powered solution to accelerate the screening of COVID-19 patients with pneumonia symptoms. Using advanced deep learning methods, the tool can sort and identify chest X-rays of patients with COVID-19, with an accuracy of more than 95%.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV said it has joined forces with the American Telemedicine Association, headquartered in Washington, to advance the adoption of telehealth across the health care industry, citing growing demand for virtual visits due to COVID-19. The company’s Virtual Connected Care Ecosystem includes teleICU software, cloud-based, real-time monitoring during patient transport and patient-centered apps to track physiologic data and communicate with patients, if needed.

Usgi Medical Inc., of San Clemente, Calif., said the U.S. FDA has approved the expansion of a U.S. pilot study of its incisionless weight loss procedure, Pose 2.0, from four to 35 patients. The noninvasive, endoscopic procedure is designed to assess weight loss in obese adults with a body mass index of 35 to 40 kg/m2 and an obesity-related comorbidity, such as diabetes or hypertension. At six months follow-up in the pilot, patients treated with Pose 2.0 achieved on average 12.5% total body weight loss, for a clinically meaningful TBWL of >5%. Six in 10 patients achieved TBWL of >13%.