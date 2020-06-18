|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aethlon Medical Inc., of San Diego
|Hemopurifier
|Single-use disposable cartridge that filters viruses from the blood
|Treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies
|U.S. FDA approved a supplement to its existing investigational device exemption to allow for the testing of the Hemopurifier in patients with COVID-19
|Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland
|Kong-C
|Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the cervical spine
|For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column
|Received the CE mark
|Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland
|Kong-C
|Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the cervical spine
|For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland
|Kong-TL
|Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the thoracic and lumbar spine
|For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column
|Received the CE mark
|Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland
|Kong-TL
|Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the thoracic and lumbar spine
|For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Naviswiss AG, of Brugg, Switzerland
|Naviswiss Hip Navigation system
|Hand-held, image-free miniaturized surgical navigation system
|Aids orthopedic surgeons in accurately positioning acetabular implants
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Pear Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Reset
|Prescription digital therapeutic
|Treatment of adults with substance use disorder
|Received market authorization from Health Science Authority of Singapore
|Sirakoss Ltd., of Aberdeen, U.K
|Osteo3 Zp Putty
|Nanosynthetic bone graft substitute
|For filling voids or gaps during spine and trauma bone grafting procedures
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.