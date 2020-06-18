Company Product Description Indication Status
Aethlon Medical Inc., of San Diego Hemopurifier Single-use disposable cartridge that filters viruses from the blood Treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies U.S. FDA approved a supplement to its existing investigational device exemption to allow for the testing of the Hemopurifier in patients with COVID-19
Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland		 Kong-C Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the cervical spine For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column Received the CE mark
Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland		 Kong-C Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the cervical spine For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland		 Kong-TL Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the thoracic and lumbar spine For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column Received the CE mark
Icotec AG, of Altstätten
Switzerland		 Kong-TL Vertebral body replacement system with Titaniumcoating for the thoracic and lumbar spine For reconstructing and stabilizing the spinal column Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Naviswiss AG, of Brugg, Switzerland Naviswiss Hip Navigation system Hand-held, image-free miniaturized surgical navigation system Aids orthopedic surgeons in accurately positioning acetabular implants Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Pear Therapeutics Inc., of Boston Reset Prescription digital therapeutic Treatment of adults with substance use disorder Received market authorization from Health Science Authority of Singapore
Sirakoss Ltd., of Aberdeen, U.K Osteo3 Zp Putty Nanosynthetic bone graft substitute For filling voids or gaps during spine and trauma bone grafting procedures Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA

