Shanghai-based Anpac Bio-Medical Sciences Co. Ltd. has inked a three-year cancer screening collaboration contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health Management Co. Ltd., of Beijing. The contract is valued at slightly over $33 million.

Koru Medical Systems, of Chester, N.Y., said it will join the Russell 3000, Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap indexes, effective June 29.

Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. has launched Masimo Safetynetopen, a remote patient monitoring tool designed to help businesses, governments and schools manage health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris-based Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics company developing bionic vision systems, has been selected to participate in a U.S. investor roadshow of French lifescience companies. The event, which is scheduled for October, is being organized by Business France and Bpifrance.

The Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, based in Silver Spring, Md., and Seizure Tracker LLC, of Springfield, Va., are partnering to promote data sharing and biosample collection from people with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic condition that causes tumors to form in vital organs. The collaboration combines the TS Alliance’s Natural History Database of more than 2,000 enrollees with Seizure Tracker’s Data Share system, which enables users to link their personally reported data to partner organizations’ managed databases.