Durham, N.C.-based Bioskryb, a developer of genomic amplification technologies that deliver higher coverage and fidelity for gene sequencing, entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Bioskryb will use St. Jude technology to develop clinical diagnostic solution to detect and define heterogenous populations of cancer cells as patients undergo treatment. Bioskryb and St. Jude previously established an exclusive licensing agreement for the research-based applications of the primary template directed amplification technology. With the expansion of the license, Bioskryb will initiate the process of developing diagnostic solutions that take advantage of the proprietary single cell-genomic amplification approach.

Boston-based Brite-Strike Technologies Inc. has developed a low-cost UVC medical device that adds pathogen killing technology for N95 face masks effective on COVID-19. Brite-Strike Technologies Inc. is the operating company for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Inc.

Savannah, Georgia-based Hawkeye Systems Inc. reported a partnership with Miami Lakes, Fla.-based Demetech Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Hawkeye Systems has attained the right to Demetech production of up to 3 million N95 protective masks per month, as well as an option for additional production for a period of up to five years.

Illumina Inc., of San Diego, has selected seven early-stage companies to join the first global cohort of Illumina Accelerator, the company creation engine focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups. The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator’s portfolio of genomics startups include: Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd., Neurolytic Healthcare Ltd., Tailor Bio Ltd., AarogyaAI Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Medic Life Sciences Inc., Pluton Biosciences LLC, and Wellsim Biomedical Technologies Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., received $71 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to support the large-scale manufacture of the company's Cellectra 3psp smart device and the procurement of Cellectra 2000 devices, which are used to deliver INO-4800 directly into the skin.

Invictus Medical, a San Antonio-based company dedicated to providing newborns with healthy developmental milestones, acquired the worldwide license to technology that analyzes the audible sounds generated by neonates, providing guidance to clinical staff.

Invo Bioscience Inc., of Sarasota, Fla., said it started trading under the symbol INVO, effective at the beginning of trading June 23. For the period May 26 through June 22, the company had traded under the symbol INVOD following the previously announced reverse stock split.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc., of Burlington, Mass., has acquired the business and assets of Artegraft Inc. for $90 million, including $72.5 million in cash paid at closing ($65 million to Artegraft plus $7.5 in escrow to be released Dec. 31, 2021) as well as potential earnout payments of $17.5 million payable based upon future sales of the acquired business. Under the terms of the deal, Lemaitre will continue to operate Artegraft’s manufacturing facility in North Brunswick, N.J. for at least three and a half years and will retain most of Artegraft’s employees, including seven sales and marketing personnel.

Boulder, Colo.-based Mbio Diagnostics, has won a $629,595 contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the HHS, to develop and commercialize their point-of-care multiplex serology test for the detection of human anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. This support from BARDA will go toward the development of the panel and file for U.S. FDA emergency use authorization, which would allow the five-minute, quantitative point-of-care COVID-19 antibody test to enter the U.S. market.

Boulder, Colo.-based Misty Robotics reported the launch of the Temp Screening Assistant. It employs a robot with character, Misty II. The Temp Screening Assistant for Misty II is an automated, contactless and touchless solution for screening and detecting individuals with an elevated temperature and other health risk factors associated with COVID-19 infection.

Myocardial Solutions Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., said CMS has issued unique codes for its strain-encoded cardiac MRI testing, Myostrain and Myostress. These codes were issued for the use of Myostrain and Myostress tests in standardizing cardiac patient management and helping prevent adverse events for cardiac and cancer patients at risk of heart failure. CMS has established two new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes for both to be performed in outpatient hospital settings. These codes will go into effect July 1.

Neve Ilan, Israel-based Nano-X Imaging Ltd. signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Golden Vine International, for the introduction of affordable advanced medical imaging services in Taiwan and Singapore.

Northeast Scientific Inc., of Waterbury, Conn., said it has received U.S. FDA clearance for reprocessing the .014 Digital Intravascular ultrasound catheter.

Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC, an Irvine, Calif.-based global technology manufacturing augmented reality (AR) and extended reality headset company, revealed the final design rendition for the Oculenz ARwear headset. Karten Design, of Marina Del Rey, Calif., was selected to enhance design elements of the Oculenz glasses for commercial launch next year. Ocutrx is planning to release in the first quarter of 2021 the commercial version of its AR/XR headset that enables improved vision for patients with low vision from conditions such as advanced macular degeneration.

Pathogendx Inc., a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based technology company, said it is teaming up with France’s Bertin Instruments to create a solution to detect SARS-CoV-2 and other airborne viruses. It aims to pair Bertin's Coriolis Air Sampler with Pathogendx's Envirox-Rv testing technology to provide public facilities and buildings with a fast, accurate way to monitor the air for contaminants that pose a risk to public health.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, reported that according to the intended business combination between Invitae Corp., of San Francisco, and Boulder, Colo.-based Archerdx Inc., it could realize a significant pre-tax capital gain from its minority investment in the latter.

Pathgroup, of Nashville, said it has been selected as an early access partner for the launch of COVIDseq, a new sequencing-based COVID-19 test manufactured by San Diego-based Illumina Inc. Pathgroup operates in 25 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

Singapore-based Sengenics International Ptd. Ltd. reported the launch of Immusafe COVID+, a multi-antigen, multi-domain, fully quantitative serology test for the detection of IgG, IgA, IgM and IgG 1-4 antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., reported that the Sana Klinikum Offenbach, a hospital in Offenbach am Main, Germany, plans to initiate a program using its Senhance laparoscopic surgical system.

San Antonio-based Vitanova Biomedical Inc. and Litecure Medical Lasers, of Newcastle, Del., have forged a global strategic partnership to develop and commercialize laser-activated, targeted cancer treatments based on Vitanova’s light-activated, targeted nanoparticle platform drug technology and Litecure’s advanced laser system, intellectual property and technical expertise.

Cleveland-based Xatek Inc. said it is working with the U.S. Navy to ready its handheld blood coagulation reader, Clotchip, for military deployment. The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, which calls for Xatek to ruggedize Clotchip’s design in the next two years, aims to spare military personnel from uncontrolled bleeding following traumatic injuries. The collaboration also includes Case Western Reserve University. The project was recently recommended for funding through the Rapid Development and Translational Research Award, which is distributed by the Department of Defense’s Combat Readiness-Medical Research Program.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., of Warsaw, Ind., reported new features of its Mymobility digital platform with Apple Watch, creating a first-of-its-kind remote care management system. The new features expand an existing collaboration between Zimmer Biomet and Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif., which launched the Mymobility program in 2018 to aid in management of joint replacement patients.