ASTM International, of West Conshohocken, Pa., has posted a new standard that would aid in development of methods for evaluating with a medical device can be adequately cleaned. ASTM’s WK63284 states that acceptance criteria should include visual assessment as well as assessment of levels of defined marker(s) endpoints of any soil of the device after usage. Post-cleaning endpoints should be established on the basis of several considerations, such as possible interference with disinfection and/or sterilization, and the risk to the patient from contaminants during device use. This approach also describes methods for detecting and quantifying the defined markers (analytes) during testing of the cleaned device. ASTM was formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said in a June 22 press release that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. for bolstering domestic production capacity of supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic. This agreement will use $100 million allocated to DoD by the CARES Act and will entail screening of applications for proposals to add to domestic U.S. production of items such as personal protective equipment and testing supplies, along with vaccines and pharmaceuticals.