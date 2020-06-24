Avacta Group plc, of Wetherby, U.K., reported the first Affimer-based rapid test strips to detect SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have been developed and evaluated by Avacta’s partners at Cytiva, of Marlborough, Mass., and show positive initial performance data.

Biocept Inc., of San Diego, entered a managed care provider agreement with Medical Cost Containment Professionals, LLC (MCCP) to process out-of-network claims for Biocept's Target Selector liquid biopsy testing. MCCP is a reference-based pricing insurance network that includes more than 150,000 providers nationwide.

Caremindr Corp., of Los Gatos, Calif., has launched of its RPM Connect, a tool designed to help doctors launch and use mobile-enable remote patient monitoring solutions.

San Diego-based Cortechs Labs Inc. and Subtle Medical Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., have inked a nonexclusive agreement to expand Subtle Medical’s FDA-cleared, automated image reconstruction solutions, SubtleMR and SubtlePET, to Cortechs’ global customer base via its internal sales and marketing teams.

Irvine, Calif.-based Docbot Inc. reported the first patients enrolled in a pivotal trial to validate its Ultivision artificial intelligence imaging platform for adenoma detection during colonoscopy screenings. The U.S.-based, multicenter, prospective study of 978 subjects is intended to support a de novo submission to the U.S. FDA for clearance of Docbot’s Ultivision software for colonoscopy in the U.S. The initial patients were enrolled by Gastro Health LLC, of Miami.

London-based Erba Mannheim released its CE-marked Erbalisa COVID-19 IgM ELISA kit for the detection of IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

South San Francisco-based Fluidigm Corp. reported that Integrated Genetics Lab Services, of Westborough, Mass., is among the companies selected by Spanish health authorities to expand SARS-CoV-2 screening in the Spanish population. Integrated Genetics is using Fluidigm microfluidics technology and reagents in its COVID-19 testing.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp., of San Clemente, Calif., said it has submitted an application to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization of its “Made in the USA” COVID-19 diagnostic test for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in serum/plasma and whole blood in patients exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Houston-based Incontext.ai said it has been awarded $225,000 by the National Science Foundation to develop artificial intelligence tools for health care. The Incontex.ai. platform improves physicians’ interactions by improving workflow and reducing the risk of medical errors, while reducing administrative burdens that lead to burnout.

Life Image, of Newton, Mass., is teaming up with RapidAI, of Menlo Park, Calif., to speed hospital adoption of life-saving stroke technology. The partnership extends the availability of RapidAI’s neuroimaging platform through Life Image’s cloud network, facilitating direct connections between organizations that benefit from stroke imaging collaboration.

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) board of governors has approved the allocation of up to $50 million in funding for research related COVID-19. The board also approved $25 million to fund 10 new studies comparing the most effective ways to treat a range of high-burden health conditions, including a study comparing two blood glucose monitoring solutions and a study of online behavioral therapy tools.

Senzime AB, of Uppsala, Sweden, said it is expanding its U.S. sales team to meet demands as hospitals are restarting elective surgery procedures. The company, which produces the Tetragraph neuromuscular monitor, has signed distribution agreements for the Midwest and Northwest territories.

Smiths Medical, of Minneapolis, reported that smart pump programming of the Medfusion 4000 wireless syringe infusion pumps is now live with HCA Healthcare’s electronic medical records system at nine HCA Capital Hospitals. These sites include: Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, Henrico Doctors - Forest, Montgomery, Portsmouth, Reston, Spotsylvania, Stone Springs, and Terre Haute.

San Diego-based Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. reported its acquisition of Sugarmate Inc., a developer of a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Sugarmate will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tandem Diabetes Care, and will continue to be led by its founder, Josh Juster, who has joined the company as vice president, Sugarmate. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa., said that all initial European trial sites are active and enrolling or able to enroll patients into its Aerosurf phase IIb bridging study in premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome. The trial will utilize Windtree's new aerosol delivery system technology and bridge to data generated in the phase II program utilizing a prototype device. The company also reported that select patients in this study may be co-enrolled in an investigator-sponsored study, being run in parallel to the bridging study. The concomitant study will evaluate changes in cerebral electroencephalography and cerebral oxygenation during surfactant administration.