The Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed) said its upcoming med-tech conference, originally anticipated to be held in Toronto later this year, will be a virtual conference. Advamed said the 2022 edition of the conference will take place in Toronto, while this year’s conference “will feature a mix of live and on-demand content available to all registrants, making it easier than ever for med-tech professionals, health care providers, regulators, investors and other stakeholders to participate.” Registrants will have access to on-demand sessions starting in early September, with new sessions coming online weekly through Oct. 7. A number of simulcast sessions will also be available Oct. 5-7, while on-demand sessions will be available through late October. The Medtech Connect partnering platform will open in August for networking purposes.

The U.S. FDA warning letter to Kbmo Diagnostics LLC, of Hopedale, Mass., said the company’s website promotion is violative because the COVID-19 fingerstick test kit lacks premarket authorization and is not covered by the FDA emergency use authorization. The agency said the company’s lab is also listed under the web promotion, and that the use of the agency’s logo is impermissible as well. The June 23 warning letter is signed by Tim Stenzel, director of the agency’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it has applied an A grade to its draft recommendation that all adults be screened for hypertension, which affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S. The task force said this recommendation is in line with its 2015 predecessor and that patients whose blood pressure is elevated in a clinical setting may be candidates for ambulatory blood pressure tracking. USPSTF is taking comment on the draft through July 20.