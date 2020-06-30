Boston-based Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and is collaborating with San Jose, Calif.-based Innominds Software on the development of next generation surgical sensing capabilities that will usher in a new era of visibility and insights for surgeons around the world.

Columbia, Md.-based Ambu Inc., a developer of sterile, single-use medical devices, and Fuel Medical Group, a business advisory resource for ENTs, audiologists, otologists and universities, have entered a partnership. Under the agreement, Ambu will offer Fuel Medical entrée to a broad hospital market for services, including marketing, finance, digital strategies, professional development, and recruiting as well as advising practices on maximizing revenue and streamlining administrative operations. In turn, Fuel Medical, which is based in Camas, Wash., will broaden Ambu’s reach into medical practices by offering an array of single-use endoscopes that include rhinolaryngoscopes, bronchoscopes, duodenoscopes and advanced monitors that increase safety and efficiency.

Ascom Ums, a Florence, Italy-based telecommunication solutions provider, selected Oxitone Medical, a Hartford Conn.-and Kfar Saba, Israel-based creator of the wrist-sensor pulse oximetry monitor, as a wearable solution for continuous remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients.

Biocorp SA, of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, has inked a distribution contract for its Mallya connected device with Roche Diabetes Care France, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland. Under the agreement, Roches Diabetes Care France will distribute Mallya to pharmacies in France. The device is an intelligent, two-year, reusable injector pen sensor that is compatible with most insulin injection pens, both disposable and reusable.

Shanghai-based Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. reported a strategic partnership with Suzhou, China-based Cstone Pharmaceuticals to co-develop and commercialize companion diagnostics (CDx) for pralsetinib, an investigational treatment developed by Cstone’s partner Cambridge, Mass.-based Blueprint Medicines Corp., in China for the detection of RET alterations in cancer patients. Pralsetinib is an investigational, once-daily oral precision therapy specifically designed for highly potent and selective targeting of oncogenic RET alterations. Blueprint Medicines is developing pralsetinib for the treatment of patients with RET-altered NSCLC, thyroid cancer and other solid tumors.

Ci Security, a Seattle-based provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services for health care organizations and critical infrastructure, reported a series of partnership integrations with internet of things and internet of medical things security vendors Ordr, of Santa Clara, Calif., Medigate, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and New York-based Cylera, combining device security and visibility with 24x7 Critical Insight MDR.

Coeus Consulting Group, a life sciences consultancy based in Devon, Pa., has merged with Mirador Global LP, of Kennett Square, Pa., a company focused on early global drug commercialization. Under the merger, Mirador will serve as a fully owned subsidiary of Coeus Holdings, the newly established parent company, and Chuck Peipher will join Coeus Holdings’ board of directors, while continuing to lead Mirador’ service offerings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

C-Rad AB, of Uppsala, Sweden, said it has been selected by Ion Beam Applications SA, of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, to equip the Shenzhen Proton Therapy Treatment Center in China with its surface tracking solution. The project is valued at about SEK12 million (US$1.3 million) and includes multiple Catalyst systems, a Sentinel 4Dct system, plus a multiyear service agreement.

La Jolla, Calif.-based Dermtech Inc. reported the company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 26.

The Seattle-based Endbraincancer Initiative said that Gt Medical Technologies Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., has joined its roster of corporate partners. The company makes the FDA-cleared Gammatile Therapy, a surgically targeted radiation therapy for patients with newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors.

Flir Systems Inc., of Wilsonville, Ore., debuted its Flir Est thermal screening solutions with modified thermal cameras for fast and safe noncontact elevated skin temperature screening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh-based Forest Devices Inc. (FDI) is teaming up with Alberta Health Services to improve health care delivery for stroke patients in the Canadian province. The collaboration, which leverages FDI’s stroke diagnostic platform, Alphastroke, was facilitated by the Prehospital Stroke Diagnostics Project, which was created by AHS last year to increase the accuracy and speed of prehospital diagnosis of stroke.

Louisville-based insurance giant Humana Inc. unveiled a pilot home testing program that will enable at-home COVID-19 test collection for members, using the at-home test collection kits developed by Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C. The payer also is collaborating with Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Ark., and Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J., to offer its members drive-through testing at hundreds of Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacy locations across the U.S.

Austin-based Luminex Corp. said it has submitted an emergency use authorization request to the U.S. FDA for its Xmap SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen IgG assay. The assay provides results for up to 96 samples in under three hours and is designed to run on all Xmap platforms.

Mobidiag Ltd., of Espoo, Finland, San Ramon, Calif., is collaborating with Rootstock Software, of San Ramon, Calif., to bring COVID-19 testing to hospitals and testing labs via the latter’s cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Mobidiag was granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests in Finland, Sweden and France in April. This month, it received CE markings for two rapid detection tests – Novodiag COVID-19 for single, on-demand tests and Amplidiag COVID-19 for batch volume tests at large laboratories.

Pressure Biosciences Inc. has entered a worldwide comarketing agreement with Wetzlar, Germany-based Leica Microsystems Cms GmbH, a Danaher Corp. company. This alliance aims to advance cancer research worldwide by integrating the latest enabling technologies in capturing, isolating and preparing biopsy samples for analysis of relevant biomarkers of disease state and treatment response.

Proscia Inc., a Philadelphia-based company that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital pathology solutions, is collaborating with Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV to advance an open ecosystem that helps laboratories accelerate and scale digital pathology adoption. Through the collaboration, Proscia will integrate the Philips Pathology Sdk to natively utilize Philips’ Isyntax image format with its Concentriq digital pathology platform and suite of AI modules, providing users of Philips' digital pathology solutions with expanded options to meet their business and workflow needs.

Protxx Inc., which has a presence in Silicon Valley and Calgary, Alberta, and the University of Alberta unveiled a new research collaboration that will leverage the former’s precision health care platform for remote personalized health management of patients with multiple sclerosis.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, and Plano Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, reported a strategic alliance to tackle the global burden of myopia. Under this strategic alliance, Plano has secured an investment from Santen, which, through Plano, will look to tackle the burden of myopia using both a holistic approach and technological solutions.

Hinwil, Switzerland-based Sauber Engineering has unveiled a long-term partnership with Mindmaze, of Lausanne, Switzerland. As a result, Sauber Engineering will help Mindmaze redefine its home-based neuro-recovery products. The partnership will focus on hardware design and manufacturing for the range of Mindmotion products as the company expands on the current global footprint across 20 countries.

Kalamazoo, Mich-based Stryker Corp. said that Stryker BV, its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV. The tender offer now is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Aug. 31, unless it is extended or earlier terminated in accordance with the purchase agreement.

Stamford, Conn.-based Trialjectory, an artificial intelligence-powered technology platform that matches cancer patients with personalized advanced treatment options, reported the availability of Raleigh, N.C.-based Pra Health Sciences' Health Harmony COVID-19 Monitoring Program for its global community of oncology patients. Access to this free program through the Health Harmony mobile app allows patients to monitor and report COVID-related symptoms from home to their health care providers for immediate response.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, reported availability of the Twist Respiratory Virus Research Panel, a next-generation sequencing approach to detecting a range of respiratory diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, several other coronaviruses, influenzas, rhinoviruses and respiratory syncytial virus. The panel will be bundled with an analysis platform from One Codex to enable an easy-to-use, complete end-to-end workflow.

Vericel Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., reported the submission of a biologics license application to the U.S. FDA seeking the approval of Nexobrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in Bromelain) for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Vycor Medical Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla., said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Novavision Inc., signed an agreement in principle to enter an exclusive licensing agreement with Wahlitz, Germany-based Helferapp GmbH. Under the terms of the agreement, Helferapp will have the exclusive rights for Novavision’s diagnostic products and therapies provided direct to the patient and to medical professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.