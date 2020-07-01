Advanced Biodesign SA, of Lyon, France, and the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), a public biomedical research institute, said they are partnering on a research program to combine Advanced Biodesign’s expertise on targeting the specific cellular metabolism of tumors with the recognized experience of the LIH’s TIME (tumor immunotherapy and microenvironment) research group on identifying mechanisms regulating the antitumor immune system. TIME will be able to investigate the efficacy of Advanced Biodesign’s compounds in particularly severe pathologies where tumor immunosuppression constitutes a survival mechanism for cancer cells. The first step in the collaborative project will entail the use of preclinical melanoma and lung cancer models, two cancer indications for which Advanced Biodesign’s main compound has already demonstrated proof of concept.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, said it entered a collaboration and license agreement with KU Leuven, in particular its Centre for Drug Design and Discovery, a drug discovery unit and investment mechanism of KU Leuven, and the Rega Institute for Medical Research, to develop a coronavirus protease inhibitor as a potential therapeutic candidate to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Their combined objective is to develop a therapeutic candidate designed to target the SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as other coronavirus infections.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin, disclosed the sale of its portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including three commercial products, Bloxiverz (neostigmine methylsulfate injection), Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride), and Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection, USP), as well as Nouress (cysteine hydrochloride injection), which is approved by the FDA, to Exela Sterile Medicines LLC, of Lenoir, N.C., for a total of $42 million. Under the terms, Avadel will receive $14.5 million up front, and the remaining $27.5 million will be paid out to Avadel over the next 13 months. The transaction closed on June 30. The deal is expected to allow Avadel to focus on its narcolepsy program, FT-218.

Bioinvent International AB, of Lund, Sweden, said it further extended the research term under its cancer immunotherapy research collaboration and license agreement with New York-based Pfizer Inc. until the end of 2020. The companies entered the deal in December 2016 to develop and commercialize antibodies targeting tumor-associated myeloid cells discovered using Bioinvent's F.I.R.S.T drug discovery platform. The purpose of the research extension is to permit the companies to further identify and characterize new targets and antibodies binding to those targets. In 2019, Pfizer selected the first and second target under the agreement, which triggered two payments from Pfizer to Bioinvent of $300,000. Bioinvent may be eligible for further milestone payments from development of antibodies directed against those targets as well as from the selection of additional targets and the development of antibodies directed against those targets.

Celsius Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., signed three collaboration agreements with the University of Oxford, Cleveland Clinic and the LMU University Hospital Munich. In each deal, Celsius will partner with leading academic scientists to access patient tissue samples and apply its single-cell genomics platform and machine learning capabilities to discover insights into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Celsius will evaluate a large number of longitudinal (both pre- and post-treatment) samples, including biopsies from patients who respond to or fail anti-TNF alpha therapy (University of Oxford); Crohn’s disease patients who develop disease recurrence following intestinal resection (Cleveland Clinic); and children with very early onset IBD (LMU University Hospital).

Crestone Inc., of Boulder, Colo., disclosed a contract award from the NIH for the advancement of its antibiotic candidate, CRS-0540, to treat infections caused by drug-resistant gram-positive bacteria. The drug has demonstrated efficacy in several mouse models of infection, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus soft tissue and bloodstream infections, pneumococcal lung infection, and even an inhalational anthrax challenge model. CRS-0540 will be manufactured under GMP conditions, formulated for oral and intravenous administration, tested in IND-enabling safety pharmacology and GLP toxicity studies, and evaluated for safety in a first-in-human phase I trial. Potential indications are skin and skin structure and respiratory infections.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, partnered with Fujifilm Holdings Corp., of Tokyo, and Global Response Aid (GRA), an alliance focused on improving supply chains, for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan (favipiravir) tablets, a potential treatment of COVID-19. Fujifilm granted Dr. Reddy’s the exclusive rights of manufacturing and also grants both Dr. Reddy’s and GRA the rights to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia. Dr. Reddy’s would have exclusive rights for development, selling and distribution of Avigan in India. Further, Fujifilm would receive an up-front license fee and royalties on sales from Dr. Reddy’s and GRA.

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, will join REMAP-COVID, a substudy of REMAP-CAP (A Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial, Adaptive Platform trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia) that tests multiple interventions for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Eritoran, an investigational TLR4 antagonist discovered and developed by Eisai, has been selected as the first investigational immune modulation therapy to be evaluated in the moderate patient group of REMAP-COVID. The trial will be conducted in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center health system along with other medical centers in the U.S. Eritoran is designed to suppress overproduction and release of various pro-inflammatory mediators to protect against damage in COVID-19 patients’ lungs and other organs.

Epicentrx Inc., of San Diego, and Sciclone Pharmaceuticals International Ltd., of Foster City, Calif., said they entered a licensing agreement for RRx-001, a small-molecule immunotherapy targeting CD47-SIRPα, with an ongoing phase III trial in small-cell lung cancer. Under the terms, Sciclone will obtain exclusive licensing rights to co-develop and commercialize RRx-001, for the treatment of cancer in humans, within greater China territory, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and will be responsible for development, product registration and commercialization in those territories. Sciclone will pay Epicentrx an undisclosed up-front payment and conditionally agreed to invest in Epicentrx this year. Epicentrx will be eligible to receive an aggregate amount of up to $120 million upon achieving certain development, approval and commercial milestones, plus double-digit royalties in the greater China territory. Sciclone has the option to solely develop RRx-001 for hepatocellular carcinoma in greater China, and is eligible to receive royalties from Epicentrx upon the approval of such indication in Epicentrx's territory.

Foresight Biosciences Inc., of Huntsville, Ala., and Van Heron Labs, of Houston, formed an alliance in biotechnology. Foresight investigates glycoscience and enzymatic assay development, applying its understanding in fields ranging from the metabolic basis of human disease, to microbial ecology and evolution, to human stem cell research. Van Heron’s mission is to reframe understanding of organismal and cellular performance, and the firm has created a pipeline that uses genetic analysis to design a customized procedure for optimizing metabolism for a particular organism or cell, maximizing growth and product output.

G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, signed a co-promotion agreement for trilaciclib in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, G1 and Boehringer will collaborate on the commercialization of trilaciclib for its first potential indication in small-cell lung cancer, with the Boehringer oncology commercial team leading sales force engagement initiatives. Discovered and developed by G1, trilaciclib is a potentially first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer treated with chemotherapy. G1 will book revenue in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and retain global development and commercialization rights to trilaciclib. In the U.S. and Puerto Rico, G1 will lead marketing, market access and medical engagement initiatives; Boehringer will lead sales force engagements. G1 will make initial payments to Boehringer to cover startup expenses and pre-approval initiatives to support a successful commercial launch. G1 will pay a promotion fee of a mid-20s percentage of net sales in the first year of commercialization, which decreases to a low double-digit/high single-digit percentage in the second and third years of commercialization, respectively (subject to certain adjustments for sales above pre-specified levels to reward out-performance). There are no payments due by either party beyond the expiration of the term of the agreement. The agreement does not extend to additional indications that G1 may pursue for trilaciclib.

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, revised the payment terms for the sole and exclusive distribution, sales, marketing rights and interest, excluding intellectual property rights, to Renochlor, nutraceutical to prevent and treat chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, and Sucanon, a nutraceutical for managing and treating diabetes. Revised payment terms begin with an initial payment of $87,500 to Canagen.

Hitachi Ltd., of Tokyo, and Thinkcyte Inc., also of Tokyo, said they entered a collaboration focused on developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cell analysis and sorting system. The companies also are promoting collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and research institutes working in the field of regenerative medicine and cell therapy to expedite the development of the system toward commercialization.

Liminal Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, U.K., said a subsidiary, Prometic Plasma Resources, began collecting plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. Liminal is conducting R&D for treatments to conditions related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases.

Lipidor AB, of Stockholm, and Emollivet AB, of Solna, Sweden, entered a license agreement regulating the right to Lipidor’s Akvanos technology. Emollivet was formed in June 2019 as a Lipidor subsidiary to commercialize animal care products worldwide and valid for the longest of either the patent's validity or 10 years. Lipidor receives a one-digit royalty linked to the net sales of the products sold under the license. The agreement also contains requirements for certain minimum levels of sales during the term.

Myneo NV, of Ghent, Belgium, a company that emerged from the Novalis Biotech Incubator Fund at the end of 2018, said it has identified a cocktail of COVID-19 peptides for development into a universal vaccine designed to provide long-term protection to more than 80% of the global population. As well as all current COVID-19 strains, the Myneo vaccine will be designed to combat other viruses from the corona group such as SARS and MERS, the company said. It is aiming to start human trials in early 2021.

Quralis Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., will in-license preclinical compounds with disease-modifying potential in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by preventing disease-induced neuronal excitotoxicity from Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Excitotoxicity is caused by hyperactivity of neurons that leads to the internal buildup of toxic proteins and metabolic waste, and the subsequent death of brain and spinal cord motor neurons.

Repurpose.AI, of San Diego, and Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark, agreed to discover and validate drugs for treating inflammatory skin diseases. The Repurpose.AI platform is designed to reduce the amount of time it takes to bring a drug to market. Leo specializes in dermatological therapies.

Revolution Medicine Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said it licensed to Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. IP to develop WDB-002, a natural compound the companies said may be a useful starting point for a potentially new antiviral against SARS-CoV-2. Alongside the announcement, Revolution highlighted publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of a report describing the compound and semisynthetic analogues that potently bind and inhibit a protein (CEP250) described by scientists at the University of California, San Francisco as an interaction partner of the Nsp13 protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Binx Health Inc., of Boston, are partnering to build a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for COVID-19 leveraging CRISPR technology. Sherlock already has an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit, which is intended for use in CLIA labs. With Binx, the company hopes to expand its testing technology to additional settings. The company is also working on an at-home SARS-CoV-2 test.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka Japan, completed the merger of its U.S. subsidiaries, Boston Biomedical Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lehi, Utah. The combined entity, including its oncology research and development teams in Japan, the DSP Cancer Institute and Oncology Clinical Development Unit, will now be known as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc. Patricia Andrews, previously CEO of Boston Biomedical, has been appointed CEO and global head of oncology for the unit.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., of Tel Aviv, said it has received a notice from Nasdaq informing it that the company's American depository shares (NASDAQ:TRPX) will be delisted from the market starting July 2. The delisting follows an injunction, issued by a Tel Aviv district court, prohibiting the company from making any changes to its share capital or adopting any resolution outside the ordinary course of business until a hearing, currently scheduled for July 8. As a result, a closing of the company's previously announced $2.6 million private placement, did not take place July 1, it said. The company is focused on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for indications including Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, pain, autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.