Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., was represented by Dallas-based corporate law firm Haynes and Boone LLC in its $17.5 million registered direct offering of common stock. The offering closed June 26.

Irvine, Calif.-based Fluxergy LLC is collaborating with Mass General Brigham, a major health system in Massachusetts, to assess the company’s research-use-only COVID-19 testing platform, designed to deliver PCR test results in less than one hour. Fluxergy has filed a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA, which, if granted, would permit medical sites with CLIA-certified high complexity laboratories to use the Fluxergy system as a COVID-19 diagnostic tool. Fluxergy also is working to validate its system for a possible future EUA request for use as a point-of-care COVID-19 test.

Gravity Diagnostics LLC, a CLIA laboratory headquartered in Covington, Ky., said the U.S. FDA has updated its emergency use authorization to include the use of nasal swab specimens that are collected by individuals using the Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit. Gravity partnered with Kroger Health, a division of Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., in March to bring increased testing to local communities in Kentucky.

Magstim Co. Ltd., of Whitland, U.K., has agreed to buy the product portfolio of Electrical Geodesics Inc. (EGI), of Eugene, Ore., from Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV. Magstim will acquire EGI hardware, software and sensor nets assets used for noninvasive brain activity monitoring and transcranial electrical stimulation in brain research, and will immediately manage global sales, service and support. Philips will support the transition through the end of the year. Magstim will continue a presence at EGI’s Oregon office, supported by its global offices in the U.K., Netherlands and Minneapolis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MRIglobal, of Kansas City, Mo., has received a $250,000 grant to increase expertise for diagnostics, epidemiology and COVID-19 disease surveillance on the African continent from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company will establish virtual training modules for laboratory and data analytics work related to COVID-19 epidemiology for use by labs partnered with Africa's national public health network.

Teladoc Health Inc., of Purchase, N.Y., has completed its acquisition of Goleta, Calif.-based Intouch Health, for a purchase price of approximately $150 million in cash and 4.6 million shares of Teladoc common stock. The merger creates a single virtual care delivery offering from hospital to home.