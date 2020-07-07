Caris Life Sciences, of Irving, Texas, reported that the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance, a collaborative network of leading cancer centers committed to advancing precision medicine.

Burlington, N.C.-based Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has launched the Labcorp At Home COVID-19 Test Collection Service, a seamless digital service aimed at helping doctors protect patients by testing them for the coronavirus ahead of surgeries and other treatments. The service received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization on July 1, 2020.

Launchpad Medical Inc., of Lowell, Mass., received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. to start a 15-patient pilot clinical study to examine the safety and efficacy of Tetranite, the company's bone adhesive biomaterial, to immediately stabilize dental implants following tooth extractions.

Life Spine Inc., a Huntley, Ill.-based medical device company that develops products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, reported the initiation of the PROLIFT Lateral Expandable System prospective study.

Medalliance SA, of Nyon, Switzerland, said the first patient has been enrolled in its study of the Selution SLR 014 drug-eluting balloon for the treatment of in-stent restenosis. The device, which provides a controlled, sustained release of sirolimus, is the first DEB to receive the U.S. FDA’s breakthrough device designation.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., has inked a two-year, exclusive agreement with Ultra Pain Products Inc., of Sunrise, Fla., for the distribution of Nanovibronix’s Painshield devices and components through and by durable medical equipment distributors throughout the U.S. The agreement took effect June 22, 2020.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., has submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA for its wearable, flexible continuous glucose monitoring device, Sugarbeat, for people with type 2 diabetes.

Los Angeles-based Neural Analytics Inc. has rebranded as Novasignal Corp., signifying the expansion into new markets and accelerated commercialization of its brain blood flow measurement tools.

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey, U.K., said the last patient has been enrolled in its HEPANOVA trial testing Tumor Treating Fields in combination with sorafenib in patients with advance liver cancer. The final data collection point is six months after the last patient enrolled.

Tokyo-based Phc Holdings Corp. has completed its acquisition of an additional 55.01% of shares in Scimed Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, a major distributor of Phc’s life sciences products across Southeast Asia and India. The purchase increases Phc’s stake in Scimed from 14.99% to 70%. Scimed will operate as a consolidated subsidiary of Phc, as part of the life sciences and diagnostics domain.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV introduced mobile intensive care units in India to tackle COVID-19 and other emergencies.

Predictive Oncology, of Eagan, Minn., completed its acquisition of Quantitative Medicine LLC, a Pittsburgh-based biomedical analytics and computational biology company, in an all-stock transaction valued at about $1.8 million. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Predictive Oncology issued 954,719 shares of its common stock at a valuation of $1.833 per share.

Madison, Wis.-based Propeller Health reported a collaboration with Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG to copackage the Propeller digital health platform with Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate), a recently approved Novartis medication developed to treat uncontrolled asthma. This collaboration marks the first time a digital health tool will be packaged and prescribed alongside an inhaled asthma medication, Propeller said. Enerzair Breezhaler and Propeller sensor and app received approval from the European Commission in July and will launch across Europe starting this year.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, said the U.S. FDA has accepted the premarket approval application for DE-128 (Microshunt) for review. DE-128 is an investigational surgical glaucoma implant designed to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma whose IOP is not controlled when using maximum tolerated glaucoma medications.

Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, will install its enterprise imaging solution in many of Christus Health's U.S. locations. This unified imaging strategy aims to simplify physician workflow and provide high system availability to 30 hospitals and multiple imaging centers within the health system.

Netanya, Israel-based Sorrel Medical reported the opening of a new facility to accommodate manufacturing scalability of its wearable drug delivery devices.

Turner Imaging Systems, of Orem, Utah, has entered a master resellers agreement that will add the Smart-C Mini C-Arm to the Erlangen, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers AG portfolio of radiology and imaging products. With this agreement, Siemens Healthineers becomes the premium partner reseller to the hospital market and will focus on delivering the Smart-C to its customers in the U.S. International expansion will align with regulatory clearance to sell the Smart-C globally.

Veeva Systems Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., said that VentilatorchallengeUK used Veeva Vault to accelerate ventilator production for the U.K. The consortium is helping meet the nationwide need for more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients.