Saint Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co. has resolved a case in federal court in Indiana against Zeroaqua, halting what it alleged was a fraudulent scheme involving the promise of billions of nonexistent N95 respirators. The claims against defendants have been resolved through the entry of a consent judgment, a court-entered permanent injunction and a payment to 3M for donation to a COVID-19 related charity.

Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., reported the launch of Kardiacare, a digital health subscription service that offers members the control and convenience of managing heart health at home. It offers digital tools that aim to make it easier for users to interpret their heart data, monitor risk factors, identify symptom triggers and measure the impact of positive lifestyle changes as part of a long-term heart care program.

Stony Brook, N.Y.-based Applied DNA Sciences Inc. reported the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs LLC , dedicated to the commercial development of its tests in virology, for the detection of COVID-19, and in oncology, for the detection and enumeration of invasive circulating tumor cells.

Ekso Bionics, of Richmond, Calif., said the Army Distaff Foundation, a nonprofit charity in Washington, is the first life plan community to adopt the use of the company's robotic exoskeleton for rehabilitation with aging adult populations.

Henry Schein Medical, part of Melville, N.Y.-based Henry Schein Inc., reported the integration of Visualdx, a clinical decision support system from Rochester, N.Y.-based Visualdx, with Medpod’s technology infrastructure to help health care professionals better diagnose patients virtually. New York-based Medpod Inc. is a software company.

The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of the University of Southern California has revealed a promising two-step technique to train a high-confidence, predictive algorithm for enhanced cancer diagnostics. The study uses novel tissue “fingerprints” – discriminating microscopic hematoxylin and eosin histologic features – of tumors paired with correct diagnoses to facilitate deep learning in the classification of breast cancer ER/PR/HER2 status. The study was facilitated by Redwood City, Calif.-based Oracle Corp.’s cloud technology.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Myomo Inc., a wearable medical robotics company focused on neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, has launched Myocare, a program that provides enhanced support to first-year users of the company’s Myopro powered brace.

Lgc Ltd., of Teddington, U.K., has acquired The Native Antigen Co., a supplier of high-quality infectious disease antigens and antibodies. The deal strengthens Lgc’s product offerings to the in vitro diagnostic sector. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Woburn, Mass.-based Neurometrix Inc. has expanded its distribution in China for Dpncheck, a quantitative nerve conduction test for assessing peripheral neuropathies. Dpncheck was launched in China in 2016 via Neurometrix’s exclusive China distributor, Omron Medical Ltd., of Beijing. Omron’s recent collaboration with Yabao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. expands the test’s reach into north China.

OncoDNA SA, of Gosselies, Belgium, and Paris-based Integragen SA have inked an agreement whereby OncoDNA filed a friendly takeover bid to acquire all outstanding shares of Integragen at a price of €2.20 (US$2.49) per share. The transaction would bring together OncoDNA’s expertise in oncology precision medicine and Integragen’s know-how in DNA sequencing services and bioinformatics analysis, positioning the combined company as a major European player in the cancer precision medicine space.

Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, said that two leading Israeli health care providers, Hadassah Medical Center and Assuta Medical Center, have selected its digital pathology solution for full-scale primary diagnostics.

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer and Immunicom Inc., of San Diego and Houston, are initiating a trial to evaluate the clinical effectiveness of the Immunicom LW-02 plasma filtration device as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Snoqualmie, Wash.-based Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of Osi Systems Inc. that focuses on patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology solutions, has acquired a cloud platform developed by Boxview LLC, of Oklahoma City. No financial details were disclosed.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Stewart Industries Inc. reported the launch of Stewart Medical at the same location. The new division will leverage its ISO:13485 certification and Foreign Trade Zone to manufacture, source and supply medical products and personal protective equipment on a national scale.

Tearlab Corp., of Escondido, Calif., reported that it has been acquired by Accelmed Partners II LP, a New York-based private equity health tech, for an undisclosed sum. As a newly formed private company, Tearlab said it will pursue development of its next-generation Discovery platform and seek out targeted acquisition opportunities that support a comprehensive portfolio to address dry eye disease needs.