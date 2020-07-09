|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill.
|Altapore Shape
|Bioactive bone graft
|Enhance bone growth and help achieve fusion in surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Diazyme Laboratories Inc., of Poway, Calif.
|Diazyme DZ-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgG test
|Antibody test; runs on the fully automated DZ-Lite 3000 Plus chemiluminescence analyzer
|For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Infervision, of Philadelphia
|Lung CT.AI
|Deep learning-based chest CT algorithm
|Uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology to automatically perform lung segmentation, along with accurately identifying and labeling nodules of different types
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Therapixel, of Nice, France
|Mammoscreen
|Artificial intelligence-based software; automatically detects and characterizes suspicious soft tissue lesions and calcifications in mammogram images while assessing their likelihood of malignancy
|Assists radiologists in reading screening mammograms
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.