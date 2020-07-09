Company Product Description Indication Status
Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill. Altapore Shape Bioactive bone graft Enhance bone growth and help achieve fusion in surgery Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Diazyme Laboratories Inc., of Poway, Calif. Diazyme DZ-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgG test Antibody test; runs on the fully automated DZ-Lite 3000 Plus chemiluminescence analyzer For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Infervision, of Philadelphia Lung CT.AI Deep learning-based chest CT algorithm Uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology to automatically perform lung segmentation, along with accurately identifying and labeling nodules of different types Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Therapixel, of Nice, France Mammoscreen Artificial intelligence-based software; automatically detects and characterizes suspicious soft tissue lesions and calcifications in mammogram images while assessing their likelihood of malignancy Assists radiologists in reading screening mammograms Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

