Infervision Technology Co. Ltd. has received the green light from the U.S. FDA for its Inferread Lung CT.AI product. The artificial intelligence- and deep learning-based technology automatically performs lung segmentation and identifies and labels different types of lung nodules.

According to the 510(k) notification, Inferread Lung CT.AI “is comprised of computer assisted reading tools designed to aid the radiologist in the detection of pulmonary nodules during the review of CT examinations of the chest on an asymptomatic population.”

The software tool, which requires that both lungs be in the field of view, is intended to provide adjunctive information on lung health and should only be used alongside the original CT scans.

Global footprint expanding

Inferread Lung CT.AI is already in use in more than 380 hospitals and imaging centers in Asia, Europe and North America. According to Infervision, a Beijing-based startup, the system is processing more than 55,000 cases daily and has benefited more than 19 million patients.

The FDA nod follows the product’s CE marking last month.

“This is the first FDA clearance for our deep learning-based chest computed tomography (CT) algorithm, and it will lead the way to better integration of advanced AI solutions to help the health care clinical workflow in the regions,” said Matt Deng, director of Infervision North America, which is headquartered in Philadelphia. He noted that the key focus in product development was on speed, workflow and accuracy of results.

The software application can run on an in-house GPU server, which we supply, on in the Cloud,” Tony Gevo, vice president of Infervision North/South America, told BioWorld. “The algorithm was trained on over 500,000 chest CTs and has a very high accuracy in the AUC curve area of .98.”

Lung cancer screening

The company believes the system could benefit lung cancer (LC) screening programs, which use low-dose CT scans to look for lung nodules or early-stage cancer, by increasing the detection of hard-to-spot smaller nodules. U.S. five-year survival rates for lung cancer are 60%, but that prognosis drops to 10% if the cancer has progressed to late-stage disease without treatment.

“We think this is an effective tool in getting more qualified patients tested and treated, not only by processing primary scans for LC but also by reading priors and notifying clinicians about former patients who should be seen,” Gevo said. “We’re also working with other vendors in this space to provide a complete end-to-end detection, data correlation, reporting and treatment system.”

Eliot Siegel, professor and vice chair of research information systems in radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said Infervision’s software tool could help to boost lung cancer screening rates. “Based on our experience reviewing the algorithm for the past several months and my observations of its extensive use and testing internationally, I believe that Infervision’s Inferread Lung CT.AI application can serve as a robust lung nodule ‘spell-checker’ with the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce reading times and integrate with the image review workflow,” he said.

COVID-19 pneumonia

The CT lung system is aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19-related pneumonia. The company has developed an extension of the original software, called Inferread CT Pneumonia, to detect lesions from possible pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, analyzing volume, shape and density while comparing changes in lung lesions depicted in the CT image. Results are generated in as little as 10 seconds.

The system has been in use in Asia and Europe for several months, Gevo said. “It’s been very useful in relieving the workload on radiologists and has shown to be effective and highly accurate for getting the backload of patient testing reduced.”

Infervision is not alone in training its AI-based system on the processing of CT images to speed up diagnoses in coronavirus-related cases. In February, Ping An Smart Healthcare, part of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd.’s subsidiary Ping An Smart City, rolled out a COVID-19 smart image-reading system that provides analysis results in 15 seconds, with an accuracy of 90%.

In a recent study, Radlogics Inc., of Boston and Tel Aviv, said its CT image analysis algorithm, which was developed from multiple international datasets, was able to differentiate 157 patients with and without the coronavirus with 98.2% sensitivity and 92.2% specificity. The Radlogics platform is capable of processing up to 1 million CT studies per day.