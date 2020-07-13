|Company
|Biolase Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Waterlase
|Dental laser system that enables the Repair Perio protocol
|Treatment for periodontal disease
|Study comparing Biolase's Repair Perio protocol to the traditional minimally invasive surgical technique treatment of moderate to severe generalized periodontitis was published in the Journal of Periodontology; 54 patients were enrolled at 5 different sites; found that the Repair Perio protocol had shorter procedure times than open flap procedures, as well as less bruising, swelling, and post-operative bleeding, demonstrating that REPAIR is as effective as open flap procedures in clinical parameters, such as pocket depth and attachment level, but with significantly better patient-reported outcomes
|Stereotaxis Inc., of Saint Louis
|Robotic magnetic navigation system
|Surgical robot
|Treatment of cardiac arrhythmias
|Published findings in European Heart Journal - Case Reports highlighting the benefits of Stereotaxis' robotic technology in a COVID-19 patient; a 68-year-old patient diagnosed with COVID-19 who was admitted to the emergency department with multiple episodes of sustained ventricular tachycardia and electrical storm; the procedure was successful and the patient did not experience ventricular tachycardia recurrence; concluded that catheter ablation "should be performed preferably with a remote navigation system in order to minimize the infectious risk of the staff of the electrophysiology laboratory"
