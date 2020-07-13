Company Product Description Indication Status

Biolase Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Waterlase Dental laser system that enables the Repair Perio protocol Treatment for periodontal disease Study comparing Biolase's Repair Perio protocol to the traditional minimally invasive surgical technique treatment of moderate to severe generalized periodontitis was published in the Journal of Periodontology; 54 patients were enrolled at 5 different sites; found that the Repair Perio protocol had shorter procedure times than open flap procedures, as well as less bruising, swelling, and post-operative bleeding, demonstrating that REPAIR is as effective as open flap procedures in clinical parameters, such as pocket depth and attachment level, but with significantly better patient-reported outcomes

Stereotaxis Inc., of Saint Louis Robotic magnetic navigation system Surgical robot Treatment of cardiac arrhythmias Published findings in European Heart Journal - Case Reports highlighting the benefits of Stereotaxis' robotic technology in a COVID-19 patient; a 68-year-old patient diagnosed with COVID-19 who was admitted to the emergency department with multiple episodes of sustained ventricular tachycardia and electrical storm; the procedure was successful and the patient did not experience ventricular tachycardia recurrence; concluded that catheter ablation "should be performed preferably with a remote navigation system in order to minimize the infectious risk of the staff of the electrophysiology laboratory"