St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co. and researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are testing a new rapid test that detects the virus that causes COVID-19. The test would detect viral antigens and deliver what the company said are highly accurate results within minutes via a paper-based device. The test could be administered at the point-of-care and would not need to be sent to a lab.

Aatru Medical LLC, of Cleveland, reported its recent submission to the U.S. FDA of a traditional 510(k) premarket notification application for the company's first product, the Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management system.

Phoenix-based Ashion Analytics LLC said that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor for the Molecular Diagnostic Services Program, has awarded coverage to its proprietary cancer profiling test, Gem Extra.

Avitecture, of Sterling, Va., said it has helped in a company's reopening with its contactless temperature scanners.

Biotricity Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., reported a strategic partnership with Verizon, of New York, to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Breg Inc., has partnered with U.K.-based distributor Joint Operations LLP to expand delivery of orthopedic products in the U.K./Ireland market as of July 1. The partnership also will include an educational platform to provide Elearning, hands-on training and online consultations for orthopedic practitioners in the U.K. and Ireland.

Change Healthcare, of Nashville, Tenn., said it is providing open access to its Clinical Network lab service, through which providers can order COVID-19 and other lab tests to help speed diagnostic results for patients nationwide. This new service aims to help providers identify lab options to improve access to testing and reduce the complexity of ordering lab tests by providing rapid connections to one of the nation’s largest lab testing networks.

Cosylab, of Ljubljana, Slovenia, revealed a partnership with medical device startup, Vipun Medical NV, of Mechelen, Belgium. The aim is to develop a system that measures stomach function to help clinicians identify enteral feeding intolerance and to make better informed nutrition therapy decisions in the intensive care unit.

Parsippany, N.J.-based Diaceutics plc, reported partnerships on its Dxrx platform, a diagnostic network for precision medicine. Kassel, Germany-based Targos Molecular Pathology and Histocyte Laboratories Ltd., of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., will join Diaceutics’ network of partners to enable the rollout of a global marketplace for labs later this year.

Doctor Evidence LLC, of Santa Monica, Calif., has developed new tools for automated network meta-analysis, to now be used in the hunt for the most effective treatments for COVID-19.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa., revealed the dismissal of a putative shareholder class action in the Southern District of New York. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the 2019 lawsuit with prejudice.

San Francisco-based Helix Opco LLC reported a partnership with San Diego County to make COVID-19 testing accessible. As a result, Helix will be providing San Diego County with up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

Mirabel, Quebec-based I3 Biomedical Inc. reported that a team of scientists at the University of Toronto tested and established that the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, cannot be recovered after being applied to the Trimed Active mask. The mask's external surface deactivates >99% of the coronavirus suspension within minutes, the company said.

Intralink-Spine Inc., of Lexington, Ky., reported the expansion of clinical trials for its injectable medical device, Réjuve, intended for use in Australia for the treatment of low back pain.

Lantos Technologies Inc., of Wilmington, Mass., has put its assets up for sale, including all intellectual properties, patent portfolio, formulations, existing inventory, the Lantosview software platform and URLs and trademarks associated with its name and brand. In addition to Lantosview, the company’s portfolio includes the 3D Ear Scanning system and Storefront, an e-commerce portal connecting patients, health partners and device manufacturers. The general bid deadline is Sept. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. ET. Rock Creek Advisors LLC is facilitating the sale.

Merus NV, of Utrecht, Netherlands, is teaming up with Caris Life Sciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., to detect neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions in cancer patients. Under the agreement, Caris will perform whole exome sequencing of DNA and whole transcriptome sequencing of RNA for certain cancer patients, focusing on pancreatic cancer, to identify the presence of NRG1 fusions and increase awareness of and potential enrollment in Merus’ phase 1/2 eNRGY trial of zenocutuzumab, a bispecific antibody.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Myndtec Inc. and University Health Network in Toronto have extended their agreement to advance neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation technology. The partnership, established in 2012, has led to the development and U.S.-Canada commercialization of Myndmove therapy, a noninvasive, functional, electrical stimulation technology that helps to restore arm and hand function in people living with paralysis.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., said recently published independent clinical evaluations of COVID-19 patients point to blood lactic acid levels as an indicator for disease progression. The studies could support new applications for the company’s Beat platform, which includes a noninvasive continuous lactate monitor and other support to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their disease.

Photopharmics Inc., of American Fork, Utah, reported a collaboration with the Center for Health + Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center to conduct an at-home, telemedicine, phase III trial to establish safety and efficacy for the company’s noninvasive specialized phototherapy device for Parkinson’s disease. Called the Celeste Light for PD Trial, this six-month study will feature Celeste, a specialized light therapy device. Participants will use Celeste daily while enjoying their usual activities in the evening.

Philadelphia-based Proscia Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence-enabled pathology solutions, has receive Medical Device Single Audit Program certification, accelerating its expansion in the global diagnostic pathology market.

San Jose, Calif.-based Quartic.ai is partnering with Sparta Systems Inc., of Hamilton, N.J., to connect real-time manufacturing insights to Sparta’s quality management system platforms, Trackwise and Trackwise Digital, during the manufacturing process.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV and Flevo Hospital in Almere, Netherlands, have inked a 10-year strategic partnership agreement enabling continuous innovation and optimization of patient care. Under the terms of the contract, Philips will act as the preferred supplier of imaging and patient monitoring systems, and the two organizations will work on bringing innovative technologies to patients in the Allere region.

Saina Health Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., in partnership with Miami-based Omnihealth Inc., has launched Instahealth, a line of cloud-based services for medical records sharing on Omnihealth’s Telehealth platform.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sensus Healthcare Inc., a provider of superficial radiotherapy (SRT) systems, said new guidelines issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology recommend SRT as the first-line alternative to surgery when treating patients with non-melanoma skin cancer.

Speechvive Inc. revealed that the CMS issued a new level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System code, which will be effective Oct.1 for the Speechvive device. Speechvive is a Purdue University-affiliated medical device company dedicated to treating the speech conditions of more than 1.5 million people in the U.S. who suffer from chronic neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease. Purdue is based in West Lafayette, Ind.

Venus Medtech Inc., of Hangzhou, China, and Pi-Cardia Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, are collaborating to bring the latter’s Leaflex technology to China. The catheter performs mechanical scoring of valve calcification, restoring leaflets’ mobility and improving valve hemodynamics.