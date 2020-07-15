Primitive stem cells point to new bone grafts for stubborn-to-heal fractures

Although most broken bones can be mended with a firm cast and a generous measure of tender loving care, more complicated fractures require treatments like bone grafting. Researchers at Texas A&M University have now created superior bone grafts using primitive stem cells. They found that these cells help create very fertile scaffolds needed for bone to regenerate at the site of repair. The researchers said these grafts could be used to promote swift and precise bone healing so that patients maximally benefit from the surgical intervention. The researchers have published their findings in the June 2020 issue of the journal Nature Communications. Bone grafts have generally come from two sources: the patient's own bone from another location on the body called autografts, or highly processed human cadaver bones. However, both types of bone grafts have their share of drawbacks. For example, autografts require additional surgery for bone tissue extraction, increasing the recovery time for patients and sometimes, chronic pain. On the other hand, grafts derived from cadaver bone preclude the need for two surgeries, but these transplants tend to be devoid of many of the biomolecules that promote bone repair. Previous studies have shown that stem cells, particularly a type called mesenchymal stem cells, can be used to produce bone grafts that are biologically active. However, these stem cells are usually extracted from the marrow of an adult bone and are, as a result, older. Their age affects the cells' ability to divide and produce more of the precious extracellular matrix. To circumvent this problem, the researchers turned to the cellular ancestors of mesenchymal stem cells, called pluripotent stem cells. Unlike adult mesenchymal cells that have a relatively short lifetime, they noted that these primitive cells can keep proliferating, thereby creating an unlimited supply of mesenchymal stem cells needed to make the extracellular matrix for bone grafts. They added that pluripotent cells can be made by genetically reprogramming donated adult cells. To test the efficacy of their scaffolding material as a bone graft, they then carefully extracted and purified the enriched extracellular matrix and then implanted it at a site of bone defects. Upon examining the status of bone repair in a few weeks, they found that their pluripotent stem-cell-derived matrix was five to sixfold more effective than the best FDA-approved graft stimulator.

Orthopedic surgeons issue guidelines on resuming elective surgery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of Americans have had to delay recommended but elective orthopedic surgical procedures, such as joint replacement surgery or knee arthroscopy. Now an expert panel has issued recommendations to guide safe resumption of elective orthopedic surgery. The guidelines appear in the July 15, 2020 issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. "As we resume elective surgical procedures, it is important to understand what practices and protocols should be altered or implemented in order to minimize the risk of pathogen transfer during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 pandemic," according to the guideline statement by the International Consensus Group and Research Committee of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. The lead author is Javad Parvizi, of the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia. The recommendations were developed using the Delphi method, including two rounds of voting on the gleaned recommendations from the literature. Following this method, the consensus guidelines were approved by an international panel of 77 expert physicians and scientists in orthopedic surgery, infectious disease, microbiology and virology, and anesthesia. The guideline statement presents a set of 30 recommendations in four categories: General; Preoperative; Intraoperative; and Postoperative. The expert panel hopes their recommendations will be helpful in resuming recommended elective surgical procedures in patients with painful, potentially disabling orthopedic conditions. The task force emphasizes: "Each hospital and health system should consider their unique situation in terms of SARS-CoV-2 prevalence, staffing capabilities, personal protection equipment supply, and so on when determining how and when to implement these recommendations."

Cardiac CT can double as osteoporosis test

Cardiac CT exams performed to assess heart health also provide an effective way to screen for osteoporosis, potentially speeding treatment to the previously undiagnosed, according to a study published in Radiology. Bone mineral density (BMD) tests can diagnose osteoporosis, but the number of people who get these tests is suboptimal. Josephine Therkildsen, from Herning Hospital, Hospital Unit West, in Herning, Denmark. and colleagues recently looked at cardiac CT, a test done to assess heart health, as an opportunistic way to screen for osteoporosis. Because the cardiac CT scan also visualizes the thoracic vertebrae, the bones that form the vertebral spine in the upper trunk, it is relatively easy to add a BMD test to the procedure. The study involved 1,487 participants who underwent cardiac CT for evaluation of heart disease. Participants also had BMD testing of three thoracic vertebrae using quantitative CT software. Of the 1,487 people in the study, 179, or 12%, had very low BMD. During follow-up of just over three years on average, 80 of the participants, or 5.3%, were diagnosed with a fracture. The fracture was osteoporosis-related in 31 of the 80 people. The association between a very low BMD and a higher rate of fracture strongly suggests that thoracic spine BMD may be used to guide osteoporosis preventive measures and treatment decisions, the study authors said. Adding BMD testing to cardiac CT is feasible and applicable in a clinical setting, according to Therkildsen. It does not add time to the exam and doesn't expose the patient to any additional radiation

Novel bone imaging approach provides insights into the progression of knee osteoarthritis

A new approach to functional bone imaging has established that bone metabolism is abnormally elevated in patients with knee osteoarthritis. This physiological information provides a new functional measure to help assess degeneration of the knee joint. The research was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, July 11-14. To evaluate the relationship between structural and physiological changes in knee osteoarthritis, researchers utilized positron emission tomography (PET)/MRI with 18F NaF to image both knees of 12 subjects. Five subjects were scanned twice, with at least five days between visits, to assess repeatability of the technique. MRI Osteoarthritis Knee Score (MOAKS) assessment of each knee was performed by a trained musculoskeletal radiologist, and dynamic PET data were used to calculate the rates of bone perfusion, tissue clearance and mineralization, as well as tracer extraction fraction and total bone uptake rate. Kinetic modeling was performed for regions of interest representing the subchondral bone of the patella, medial and lateral tibia, and anterior, central, and posterior regions of the medial and lateral femur. The knees with MOAKS findings were divided into regions of cartilage loss, bone marrow lesions and osteophytes and were analyzed along with the kinetic parameters derived from PET data. Abnormal bone metabolism in regions with bone marrow lesions, osteophytes, and adjacent cartilage lesions was found to be strongly associated with greater bone perfusion rates as compared to bone that appeared normal on MRI. Additionally, strong spatial relationships between bone metabolic abnormalities and changes in overlying cartilage were noted. "These findings show the utility and potential of PET imaging to study the role of bone physiology in degenerative joint disease," the researchers said. "This knowledge may help us understand the order of events leading to structural and functional degeneration of the knee. Further, this will help us to develop and quickly evaluate new interventions that target specific metabolic pathways to give us the best chance to slow or arrest the onset and progression of osteoarthritis." Abstract 182 was titled "Evaluating the Relationship between Dynamic Na[18F]F-Uptake Parameters and MRI Knee Osteoarthritic Findings.”