Medtronic plc said Wednesday it will purchase Medicrea Group, a French manufacturer of patient-specific 3D printed spinal implants, in a step to further strengthen its spine surgery business. The friendly, all-cash offer is priced at €7 (US$7.98) for each Medicrea share, a 22% over its July 14 closing price.

The total value of the deal is approximately €200 million (about US$228 million), which includes roughly €50 million in net cash and liabilities plus about €150 million in equity. Medtronic expects to close the deal by the end of the year, pending regulatory nods in France and the U.S.

Strengthens spine surgery platforms

With the acquisition of Medicrea, Dublin-based Medtronic will be able to offer an integrated spine surgery solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) in surgical planning, 3D imaging and implant design to robotic-assisted surgery.

“Combining Medtronic’s innovative portfolio of spine implants, robotics, navigation and 3D imaging technology with Medicrea’s capabilities and solutions in data analytics, artificial intelligence and personalized implants would enhance Medtronic’s fully integrated procedural solution for surgical planning and delivery,” said Jacob Paul, senior vice president and president of Medtronic’s Cranial & Spinal Technologies division, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group.

Medicrea’s portfolio includes Unid Adaptive Spine Intelligence, a predictive modeling and algorithm-powered system that supports surgeons in preoperative planning and creating customized implant solution. The company has more than 30 U.S. FDA-cleared implant technologies.

“Spine surgery is one of the more complex procedures in health care because of the high number of different parameters to take into consideration,” said Deny Sournac, Medicrea’s founder, chairman and CEO. “The medical world has been waiting for the arrival of customization in spinal surgery. He said he was “thrilled to be joining forces with Medtronic” to improve quality of life for patients.

Builds on earlier deals

During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January, incoming Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said he would pursue acquisitions to boost innovation. “What we’re looking for is a healthy amount of tuck-in M&A, within a group or an adjacency. Or identifying a segment – it could be a series of smaller bets for that segment,” he told investors. “Those small deals can add up to moving the needle.”

Wells Fargo senior analyst Larry Biegelsen called the acquisition small but noteworthy. “Clearly, MDT is committed to its spine business which has performed better in recent quarters after years of under-performance,” he wrote in a note. It also is one of the first medtech acquisitions since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and follows recent media reports that Medtronic had made a bid for Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., a publicly traded maker of drug delivery devices for ear, nose and throat conditions.

This is Medtronic’s third spine acquisition in as many years. In 2018, the company shelled out $1.7 billion for Israeli company Mazor Robotics and its robot-assisted surgery platform. It followed that deal with the purchase of Mequon, Wis.-based Titan Spine, a titanium spine interbody implant and surface technology company, in 2019.

Adding Medicrea’s AI-powered predictive modeling and personalized implants to Medtronic’s broad portfolio furthers the company’s global leadership in innovative spine solutions, Paul told BioWorld. “It is a clear strategic fit for Medtronic and reinforces our commitment to transform spine outcomes with data solutions that support our long-term strategy. Medicrea’s capabilities and solutions in data, analytics and customized implants play a critical role in Medtronic’s continued focus on the future of spine surgery by refining procedures, with the hopes of reducing variability and improving procedural outcomes.”

Expanding focus on robotic surgery

The acquisition comes as Medtronic is also making a push into general robotic surgery. With its initial success with the Mazor robot in spinal surgery, the company has said it plans to begin first-in-human testing of its minimally invasive, general surgery robot in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which would mean late spring or early summer of next year.

And last month, Medtronic partnered with Titan Medical Inc., of Toronto, to advance the development of single-port, robotic-assisted surgical tools. Titan’s technology includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform featuring multi-articulating instruments for performing minimally invasive surgery via a single port. A separate agreement gives Medtronic licensing rights to certain of Titan’s intellectual property.

Paul said Medtronic’s plans for now are to focus on Medicrea’s core competency in spine.

Headquartered in Rillieux-la-Pape, France, northeast of Lyon, Medicrea employs 175 people worldwide, including 35 in New York City.

Medtronic is paying about 4.3 times Medicrea’s 2019 revenue of €32.7 million, “which is reasonable for a spine deal in our view,” Biegelsen said. Medicrea’s sales in the first and second quarters of 2020 were damp at €13.2 million and €5.8 million, respectively, due to the coronavirus, but picked up 3% worldwide and 13% in the U.S. in June, he noted.

The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction. The deal is expected to be immaterial to Medtronic’s adjusted earnings per share through fiscal year 2022, turning accretive in FY 2023.

Medtronic’s stock was up 2.51 (2.65%) to $97.16 at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.