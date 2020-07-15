The U.S. FDA said it will convene a Sept. 29, 2020, virtual public meeting for using patient preference information in regulatory decision-making. The meeting will be jointly sponsored with the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), and will include presentations on case studies. Interested parties must visit the ISPOR website to register.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said Patrick Wolfe, of Belleair Beach, Fla., has entered a guilty plea in connection with fraud involving billings of durable medical equipment (DME) to the Medicare program. Wolfe was operating a business in Georgia through which he admitted paying kickbacks to physicians and nurses for signed orders for DME, which were billed to Medicare via the Parts B and C programs. Wolfe is one of 26 defendants charged with telemedicine fraud in DoJ’s southern Georgia district.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it has commenced with a large-scale procurement of rapid, point-of-care testing instruments and supplies for distribution to nursing homes in U.S. COVID-19 hot spots. HHS said this one-time procurement of items that have been granted market access via the FDA’s emergency use authorization program will be applied toward both nursing home residents and staff. Distribution will commence the week of July 20. In a July 15 investor note, analysts with Wells Fargo, of San Francisco, said the move should translate into as many as 5 million tests per month, and that both Quidel Corp., of San Diego, and Becton, Dickinson & Co., of Franklin Lakes, N.J., will see substantial uptake of their tests. The Wells Fargo team said the news indicates that BD will be able to sell most, if not all of its production of its Veritor test production, which may increase to 2 million per week by October. Quidel is said to have indicated it can produce 1.5 million tests per week.

Merit Medical Systems Inc., of South Jordan, Utah, said it has reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice to fully resolve an investigation into previously disclosed marketing practices at Merit. The company refutes the associated allegations, but expects to pay $18 million to settle the matter. Fred Lampropoulos, the company’s board chairman and CEO, said the resolution is in the best interests of the business, given the “mounting costs and time demands associated with the investigation.”