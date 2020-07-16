The 3M Company, of St. Paul, Minn., said it has created hotlines and websites to report suspected fraud connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and removed thousands of websites and media posts to stop individuals or entities seeking to profit off the company’s N95 respirators and other critical supplies. The company’s legal team has investigated more than 4,000 reports globally of suspected fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging and filed 18 lawsuits in 10 U.S. states and Canada. Six of those have resulted in temporary restraining orders, and four secured preliminary injunctions against the defendants.

Oslo-based molecular diagnostics company Age Labs AS is partnering with genetics and acute medicine experts at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and two Oslo University hospitals to develop a novel test to assess disease severity in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The effort leverages the collaborators’ expertise in developing novel biomarkers based on genome-wide epigenetic data from white blood cells.

New York-based Ambra Health, a medical data and image management software-as-a-service company, is teaming up with Invenio Imaging Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif., to integrate Ambra’s image management technology with Invenio’s Nio Laser Imaging system. The collaboration enables pathologists to instantly view stimulated Raman histology images exported from Invenio’s device.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Cardiva Medical Inc. reported the first patient enrollments in its AMBULATE Same Day Discharge study, the first prospective, multicenter study to assess same-day discharge for patients undergoing cardiac ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation. The study is utilizing Cardiva’s Vascade Mvp Venous Vascular Closure system, which won U.S. FDA approval in 2018.

CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., has developed a registry for fluid overload conditions in pediatric patients. The registry, which will collect real-world evidence on the use of Chf’s Aquadex Smartflow ultrafiltration system, was developed in collaboration with the Acute Kidney Injury Critical Care Research Foundation and Watermark Research Partners.

New York-based Daxor Corp. reported the start of a prospective, randomized control trial utilizing its BVA-100 blood volume analyzer technology to guide volume treatment in heart failure patients. Patients are being enrolled at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina.

Austin-based Elligo Health Research has launched its expanded System of Accelerated Research (SOAR) model for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, with fully remote monitoring capabilities.

Expesicor Inc., of Missoula, Mont., is collaborating with Massachusetts General Hospital to develop a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to objectively diagnose and measure pain. The project is supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health’s Helping to End Addiction Long-Term (NIH-HEAL) initiative.

Halberd Corp., of Jackson Center, Pa., said it intends to use laser technology to eradicate the COVID-19 coronavirus. This patent-pending treatment introduces one or more fluorescent antibody-antigen complexing agents to bind with the target antigens.

Imagin Medical Inc., of Auburndale, Mass., and Vancouver, British Columbia, will begin testing the I/Blue Imaging system using anatomical bladder models to confirm simultaneous white and blue light image display.

Toronto-based Perimeter Medical Imaging AI reported the start of its ATLAS AI project that will collect images of breast tumors to both train and test Imgassist AI technology, which is in development. This technology is designed to use a machine learning model to help surgeons identify, in real-time, if cancer is still present when performing breast-conserving surgery. Perimeter will install Otis high-resolution imaging devices at partner sites, and patient recruitment will begin immediately with the expectation of enrolling up to 400 patients. This study was made possible, in part, by a $7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Perspectum Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., has begun work on expanding its offering by including cardiac and lung imaging in many new research projects, specifically in coronavirus multiorgan imaging studies.

Chicago-based R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., a provider of marketing and business communications, introduced a holistic supply chain solution for the production, kitting and fulfillment of point-of-care and at-home diagnostic test kits.

Tegra Medical LLC reported the purchase of an additional building across the street from its Franklin, Mass., headquarters and an expansion of its space in Hernando, Miss. The moves will increase the company's worldwide square footage by more than 53% to 356,000 square feet.

Therma Bright Inc., of Toronto, reported an update on its project with Mississauga, Ontario-based Orpheus Medica Inc. to develop a rapid test to detect COVID-19 virus in saliva, the Covisafe. The project will integrate Orpheus' biologics platform, coupled with third party rapid detection and portable device technology, to develop a palm-sized test for screening of COVID-19 virus in saliva.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, entered an amendment to their acquisition agreement. The amendment provides for an increase from the original offer price of €39 (US$44.39) to €43 per Qiagen share in cash. The amendment also provides for a reduction of the minimum acceptance threshold from 75% to 66.67% of Qiagen's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital at the end of the acceptance period Aug. 10, as well as a $95 million expense reimbursement to Thermo Fisher if the minimum acceptance threshold is not met.

Topcon Healthcare Solutions Inc., of Oakland, N.J., has acquired the Henson line of perimetry products, including the Henson 9000 and 7000, from Elektron Eye Technology (EET), of Cambridge, U.K. The acquisitions include the transfer of several EET staff to Topcon’s team. Manufacturing will continue in the U.K.

Vystar Corp., of Worcester, Mass., has restarted production of its RxAir 400 Ultraviolet light air purification systems with a new manufacturer.

Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV said that the first shoulder arthroplasty procedure was performed using Blueprint Mixed Reality Technology at Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester, Minn. The Blueprint OR Visualization Mixed Reality software provides a 3D holographic view of the patient’s pre-operative plan.